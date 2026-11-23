Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant played 20 incredible seasons in the NBA. Bryant certainly left his mark on the game, and while it’s been over a decade since he last played, his impact is still felt.

Bryant’s competitiveness, overall game, and approach to the game are why he is so beloved. That’s felt even now, especially by Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden.

James Harden Reveals What Kobe Bryant Meant to Him After Passing Lakers Legend

Harden recently passed Bryant for the third-most 50-point games in NBA history. The 37-year-old spoke about what it meant to pass the Lakers legend in that category.

“My idol,” Harden said of Bryant.

“The person I watched growing up. The way he cared about the game and effort he put in is something special. We miss him and miss him a lot.”

James Harden on passing Kobe for the third most 50 point games in NBA history:



“My idol. The person I watched growing up. The way he cared about the game and effort he put in is something special. We miss him and miss him a lot.”



(h/t @HoodiGarland) pic.twitter.com/pr9JyNAgCJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 21, 2026

Harden’s most recent 50-point game was the 26th of his career. Bryant had recorded 25 50-point games in his illustrious career. Harden now trails Michael Jordan (31) and Wilt Chamberlain (118) for the most 50-point games in a career.

Bryant and Harden have always had a big-brother-little-brother relationship. The late, great legend has always praised Harden for his scoring ability and offensive brilliance; however, Bryant had expressed skepticism that a heavily ball-dominant, isolation-style player could win NBA championships.

"I'm not a fan of it in terms of winning championships," Bryant said of Harden's ball dominance back in 2019. "I don't think that style's ever gonna win championships. But at the same time, you have to keep your team's head above water to win games. You have to do what you have to do to win games. And he's doing that."

Kobe Bryant believes James Harden and the Rockets won't win a championship with the style of play we're seeing on his scoring tear. (via @Rachel__Nichols) pic.twitter.com/RQvdHPvpJw — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 4, 2019

Kobe Bryant and James Harden Built Scoring Legacies in Completely Different Ways

Bryant and Harden can put the ball in the basket in a variety of ways, but they have two different ways of doing it.

They are two of the most prolific scoring guards in NBA history. Bryant built his legacy on high-volume shot creation and late-game isolation in his incredible 20 NBA seasons.

As for Harden, he couples that elite scoring with heavy playmaking and three-point volume.

Harden averages 7.6 three-point attempts in his career, while Bryant averaged 4.1 three-point attempts.

Bryant is among the best to ever play the game. He is a five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, 15-time All-NBA member, 12-time All-Defensive member, one-time NBA MVP and 18-time All-Star.

As for Harden, he’s not too far behind, being named an 8-time All-NBA member, Sixth Man of the Year, three-time scoring champion and 11-time All-Star.

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