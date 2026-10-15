JJ Redick Delivers Encouraging Lakers Injury Update Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Los Angeles Lakers are inching closer to the team’s regular-season opener, with less than a week left before they host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.

With decisions still needing to be made to finalize the 15-man roster, the preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night will be telling, to say the least, as jobs will be on the line for players on the roster bubble.

JJ Redick Provides Injury Update Ahead of Preseason Finale

After Lakers practice on Thursday, head coach JJ Redick gave the media an update on the status of players dealing with injuries.

According to Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation, veteran newcomer Ziaire Williams and second-year forward Adou Thiero were full participants in practice, while Collin Sexton, who hasn’t played in the preseason yet, is trending in the right direction.

The only unfortunate news is that rookie Cameron Carr remained out of practice with an undisclosed injury.

Per JJ Redick, Ziaire Williams and Adou Thiero were full participants in practice today.



Collin Sexton participated in everything but the live portion and is “trending in the right direction” to be ready for Opening Night.



Cameron Carr is still out. — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) October 15, 2026

Williams's full participation in practice is the most promising news from Redick, along with Sexton potentially nearing a return to the basketball floor. The veteran guard has been battling a lower leg injury.

As for Williams, he’s been dealing with a left foot issue, which has kept him sidelined for the last three preseason games after making his Lakers debut in the preseason opener.

Sexton does look like he’s moving well while having his right calf partially taped during today’s practice, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

Sexton, with kinesio tape on his right leg, goes through closeout drills after practice https://t.co/WXXqq1DXbV pic.twitter.com/63UC0V7PWP — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 15, 2026

Clock is Ticking on Lakers’ Final Roster Decisions

With 16 players with guaranteed contracts currently on the squad, the Lakers will need to cut that down to 15 before the season opener against the Warriors next week.

At least one player will not be on the roster before the regular season gets underway, but there’s a chance the Lakers pull off a two-for-one trade, as longtime general manager Rob Pelinka mentioned during his media day availability.

The players rumored to be on the roster bubble include Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, Jaden Hardy and Jarred Vanderbilt.

One or two of these players might not be wearing purple and gold come Oct. 21.

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