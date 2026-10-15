JJ Redick Delivers Encouraging Lakers Injury Update Ahead of Preseason Finale
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers are inching closer to the team’s regular-season opener, with less than a week left before they host the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.
With decisions still needing to be made to finalize the 15-man roster, the preseason finale against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night will be telling, to say the least, as jobs will be on the line for players on the roster bubble.
JJ Redick Provides Injury Update Ahead of Preseason Finale
After Lakers practice on Thursday, head coach JJ Redick gave the media an update on the status of players dealing with injuries.
According to Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation, veteran newcomer Ziaire Williams and second-year forward Adou Thiero were full participants in practice, while Collin Sexton, who hasn’t played in the preseason yet, is trending in the right direction.
The only unfortunate news is that rookie Cameron Carr remained out of practice with an undisclosed injury.
Williams's full participation in practice is the most promising news from Redick, along with Sexton potentially nearing a return to the basketball floor. The veteran guard has been battling a lower leg injury.
As for Williams, he’s been dealing with a left foot issue, which has kept him sidelined for the last three preseason games after making his Lakers debut in the preseason opener.
Sexton does look like he’s moving well while having his right calf partially taped during today’s practice, via ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.
Clock is Ticking on Lakers’ Final Roster Decisions
With 16 players with guaranteed contracts currently on the squad, the Lakers will need to cut that down to 15 before the season opener against the Warriors next week.
At least one player will not be on the roster before the regular season gets underway, but there’s a chance the Lakers pull off a two-for-one trade, as longtime general manager Rob Pelinka mentioned during his media day availability.
The players rumored to be on the roster bubble include Dalton Knecht, Bronny James, Jaden Hardy and Jarred Vanderbilt.
One or two of these players might not be wearing purple and gold come Oct. 21.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.
Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA