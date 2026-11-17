The Los Angeles Lakers have all the makings of a title contender.

The Lakers are tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the best record in the NBA at 12-2. Los Angeles is cruising, playing inspired team basketball; however, the focal point of it all is Luka Doncic.

Doncic is having the best start of his NBA career, and it’s probably not even close. The Lakers superstar is dominating in all facets of the game (yes, even on defense). Doncic is playing out of his mind, and because of that, the Lakers are surprising a ton of skeptics with their stellar play thus far.

While there are still doubters, it’s tough to dismiss the Lakers as legitimate contenders as things stand.

Doncic is playing like the MVP of the league, so much so that he is receiving MVP chants on the road. That was the case on Sunday in Phoenix.

Doncic received MVP chants in the closing moments of the game after the Lakers weathered the Suns' fourth-quarter comeback attempt.

The Suns bench reaction to Luka Doncic getting “MVP” chants in Phoenix 👀 pic.twitter.com/x9p2RTS61D https://t.co/RhAspM3rVH — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 16, 2026

Collin Sexton Explains Why Fans Are Flocking to Watch Luka Doncic

The Lakers, including Collin Sexton, took notice.

Sexton loved what he heard down the stretch of that contest.

“He’s been playing his [bleep] off,” Sexton said.

“Everyone is coming to the game to watch him put on a show. … At the end of the day, we all want to see him win MVP. I know I do.”

“He’s been playing his [bleep] off. … Everyone is coming to the game to watch him put on a show. … At the end of the day, we all want to see him win MVP. I know I do” - Collin Sexton on the road MVP! chants for Luka Doncic in PHX pic.twitter.com/8a2T33P27B — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 16, 2026

Doncic admitted he couldn't help but smile at the MVP chants he received.

“It was very nice. I think everybody can see my smile at the free-throw line. And so, that made me happy, honestly,” Doncic said.

Luka Doncic on the MVP! chants he heard for him on the road in Phoenix today: “It was very nice. I think everybody can see my smile at the free throw line. And so, that made me happy, honestly” pic.twitter.com/SYhkwJ7t1I — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 16, 2026

Luka Doncic is Making an Early Statement in NBA MVP Race

If the season ended today, Doncic would likely be the MVP of the season.

Through 12 games this season, Doncic is averaging 39.0 points (leading the league by a little under 9 points), along with 7.2 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 1.9 steals per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 40.6% from three.

Doncic is also averaging a career-high in player efficiency rating; he's leading the NBA's most efficient offense, and he’s on track to become only the third player in the 3-point era to post a usage rate above 40.

The six-time All-Star is also tied for second in charges drawn (four) and tied for third in defensive loose balls recovered (eight) this season.

The Lakers have outscored opponents by 115 points with Doncic on the court during that stretch.

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