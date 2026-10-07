JJ Redick Highlights What Has Impressed Him Most About Lakers’ Quentin Grimes

During the preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night, which was the second game of a back-to-back set in the Bay Area, the Los Angeles Lakers chose to rest several of their key players, including Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

With head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff choosing to go without their three best players, along with Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams and Collin Sexton also in street clothes, the attention turned to veteran newcomers Quentin Grimes and Sandro Mamukelashvili to lead the way for the Lakers.

JJ Redick Praises Quentin Grimes for ‘Commitment’ Defensively

Unfortunately, the Lakers fell short against Stephen Curry and company, but the blowout loss to Golden State didn’t come without some positives.

Grimes, who finished with 12 points, three assists and a steal in a team-high 23 minutes, was the leader on the floor for the shorthanded Lakers.

After the game, Redick let it be known that he’s been particularly impressed with Grimes’ commitment on the defensive end of the basketball floor, via Spectrum SportsNet.

JJ Redick on how he envisions Quentin Grimes' role for the season, the defensive versatility with their wing depth, and where Adou is at physically: pic.twitter.com/6MwvWlHrlj — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) October 7, 2026

“I think he's a guy that, if needed, can create some advantages and for that second side action can finish advantages offensively,” Redick said of Grimes. “I think his commitment to the defensive end has been really good throughout camp, and in these first two games, we're excited about him.”

Grimes was one of the few players the Lakers signed to long-term deals during the summer. He inked a four-year deal, so the team sees him as an important part of this new Luka Doncic era in Los Angeles.

JJ Redick: Quentin Grimes 'Nice Complement' to Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves

Oct 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Quentin Grimes (5) takes a jump shot against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ahead of Tuesday’s game, Redick talked about what he saw from Grimes playing alongside Doncic, who used to be teammates on the Dallas Mavericks.

“They looked good together last night,” Redick said of the Doncic and Grimes duo. “I thought Quentin, when Luka was off the floor, gave us a nice little pop offensively. Did a good job of being near the basketball as well. Feel like Quentin is a really nice complement to Luka and AR. He’s obviously got the experience of playing with Luka prior in Dallas. I think in all our team-building, it was about finding guys who complement Luka and AR and we feel like we did that.”

Following the loss to Golden State, the Lakers will head back home to Crypto.com Arena to face the Kings for the second and final time in the preseason on Thurs. Oct. 8.

As of now, it is unclear which players will be on the floor for the Lakers in this home game. Kessler has been dealing with a finger injury, while Reaves continues to nurse a tweaked ankle. Sexton and Kaluma are dealing with lower-body issues.

After Thursday’s game in Los Angeles, the Lakers will have two games left on the preseason schedule, facing the Warriors in Las Vegas on Oct. 13, followed by the preseason finale against the visiting Denver Nuggets on Oct. 16 at Crypto.

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