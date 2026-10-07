Lakers Take No Chances With Luka Doncic, Key Veterans Against Warriors

Heading into the NBA preseason opener for the Los Angeles Lakers, the new-look roster had two surprising players ruled out, with Walker Kessler dealing with a finger injury and Austin Reaves battling a tweaked ankle.

The absence of the two Lakers stars didn’t seem to matter, as JJ Redick’s squad went on to crush the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center with a masterful performance defensively and with outside shooting.

Lakers Rule Out Majority of Their Key Players Against Warriors

On Tuesday, ahead of the matchup with the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center, Redick announced that Luka Doncic, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Collin Sexton, Arthur Kaluma, Reaves and Kessler will all be sitting out, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

JJ Redick says Luka, Thybulle, Ziaire, Reaves, Sexton, Kessler and Kaluma are all out tonight — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 7, 2026

With Kessler and Reaves nursing injuries, there's no urgency to get them on the floor, especially since the team doesn't have to play another preseason game until Thurs. Oct. 8 back at Crypto.com Arena.

The same goes for Doncic, who is clearly in game shape after dropping a game-high 21 points in 16 minutes during the preseason opener against the Kings.

It's the second night of a back-to-back set in the preseason, which is unusual and unnecessary, to say the least.

Next Chance for Walker Kessler to Make Lakers Debut

Sep 28, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers players Collin Sexton (10) and Walker Kessler (14) during media day at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Kessler missing the first two games of the NBA preseason, the 25-year-old center's next opportunity to make his Lakers debut will be in front of the franchise's avid fans at Crypto.com Arena later this week. The same goes for his former Utah Jazz and current Lakers teammate, Collin Sexton.

The Lakers will get back on the basketball floor on Thursday in downtown Los Angeles, facing the Kings for a second and final time during the preseason.

Following that second matchup with the Kings, the Lakers will be back on the road again, taking on the Warriors for a second and final time before their matchup in the regular-season opener on Oct. 21 at Crypto.

They'll take on Stephen Curry and company in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena on Tues. Oct. 13, getting a sizable rest inbetween games.

The Lakers' final preseason game will be on their home floor, when they play host to Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 16.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.