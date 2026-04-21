Kevin Durant's Injury Situation Would Change Nothing for the Lakers in Game 2

The Lakers went into this first-round series as the shorthanded team. No Luka Doncic, no Austin Reaves. Then Kevin Durant went down too, and suddenly Game 1 felt more level than anyone expected. But being up 1-0 does not mean the Lakers can afford to breathe easy tonight.

Durant is dealing with a deep bruise in his right patellar tendon, suffered when he collided knees with a teammate during a practice drill last week. It caused swelling, pain, and limited his range of motion. Rockets coach Ime Udoka confirmed Durant went through about half of practice and will be a game-time decision for tonight's game at 7:30 PM PT.

For Durant to miss a playoff game speaks to how serious this is. He is not someone who sits out unless something is genuinely bothering him. So the question for the Lakers is simple: does his status change how they approach tonight? It should not.

If Kevin Durant Plays in Game 2 the Lakers Still Cannot Relax

Kevin Durant and LeBron James | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Make no mistake, a hobbled Kevin Durant is still a real problem. The man averaged 26 points a game this season and has been one of the most unstoppable scorers in NBA history. A sore knee might change his game plan today, but the Lakers cannot go into tonight assuming the injury would stop him from playing his absolute best.

But the right knee being affected opens a specific door. Durant's range of motion is limited, and his lateral movement will not be what it normally is. The Lakers can take advantage of that by forcing him to his right side on both ends, making him work harder than his knee wants to let him.

Being physical is the key. If the Lakers make every possession uncomfortable for that knee, the injury that has already kept him out of one playoff game could slow him down even further tonight.

If Durant Sits Out Again the Lakers Have Their Own Problems to Fix

Game 1 was not a clean win. The Lakers shot 61% from the field and still gave up 21 offensive rebounds. They turned the ball over 20 times, and Houston scored 24 points off them. Redick flagged both after the game, and the Rockets will have a very different plan ready tonight.

Luke Kennard | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Part of that plan will be Luke Kennard. He went 9-for-13 and hit all five of his three-point attempts for 27 points in Game 1, and Houston has had two days to study exactly how that happened. Whether it is a double team or putting him in tougher shooting positions, those open looks would not be given again. Relying on Kennard to carry the offense again might not be the best strategy in the end.

The stakes go beyond just Game 2, though. Doncic and Reaves are both speculated to return later in this first round. The longer the Lakers can keep this series going, the better the chance that both of them will suit up before it is over. Tonight is not just about going 2-0. It is about buying time.

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