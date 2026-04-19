Three Takeaways from Lakers Huge Game 1 Win vs Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers came into the 2026 NBA Playoffs shorthanded, without Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and most people had already written them off.

But Kevin Durant was also ruled out for the Houston Rockets with a right knee contusion suffered in practice, which leveled things a bit. LA took the opening game 107-98, but the scoreline alone does not tell the full story.

This win is bigger than just going up 1-0.

The Lakers are trying to stretch this series long enough for Doncic and Reaves to potentially return. Every game they can win right now keeps that door open, and they got one tonight. Here are the three things that stood out most.

Luke Kennard Became the Lakers' Luka Doncic

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luke Kennard (10) shoots the ball against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Doncic sitting in casual clothes on the bench, someone had to fill that scoring void on the perimeter. Kennard answered. He finished with 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting, knocking down all five of his three-point attempts.

Every time Houston tried to close the gap, Kennard had an answer from deep, stretching the defense and keeping the offense breathing. The Lakers traded for him at the deadline for moments exactly like this, and he delivered in the biggest moment of his season.

LeBron James Reminded Everyone He Still Has It

When everything around him is uncertain, LeBron just keeps showing up. He put up 19 points, 8 rebounds, and 13 assists in 38 minutes, finishing at plus-11. He became the oldest player in NBA history to record 10 or more assists in a playoff game, and he did it while carrying a shorthanded roster on his back.

He was the one keeping the offense organized every time Houston made a push, finding open teammates and making the right call under pressure. At 41 years old, leading a shorthanded team into the playoffs, this was the kind of performance that reassures everyone in the building.

The Lakers Cannot Afford to Lose Their Rhythm Again in This Series

Late in the first half, the Lakers had a comfortable lead but started rushing everything. Quick shots, forced possessions, no feel for the pace at all. Houston noticed, went on a run, and that double-digit lead vanished pretty quickly.

To their credit, they came out in the second half with a much clearer head. They slowed things down, played at a speed that suited them, and pulled away to win. But that first half stretch is something JJ Redick will want addressed before Game 2.

The offensive rebounding numbers were a separate concern altogether. Houston grabbed 21 offensive rebounds compared to the Lakers' three offensive rebounds. That is an enormous gap, and it kept giving the Rockets extra life every time the Lakers looked like they were pulling away.

Durant is expected back at some point in this series. When he returns, the Lakers cannot be losing their tempo and giving up 21 offensive rebounds in the same game. Both things happening at once is how this series turns quickly.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube , Facebook , X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.