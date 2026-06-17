Kevin Love Linked to Lakers as New LeBron James Rumor Gains Momentum

Following the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA season, all 30 teams in the league can start talking to their free agents, a list that is quite long for the Los Angeles Lakers, headlined by superstar LeBron James.

Although it has been uncertain what James intends to do this summer, as he’ll have no shortage of options if he tests NBA free agency for the first time since 2018, it seems increasingly likely that he’ll re-sign with the Lakers.

LeBron James 'Likely' Returning to the Lakers

According to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, James will “likely” return to the Lakers, even though there’s still no telling what his contract details will be.

“I'm hearing that he's likely coming back,” Spears said of James. “I am curious, under this new Lakers regime, what the number is, though.”

In 2016, James won his third NBA title while playing alongside fellow stars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love. Both players have been linked to reuniting with James in Los Angeles on multiple occasions, but nothing has ever come to fruition.

Kevin Love Could Reunite With LeBron on the Lakers

May 5, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) and center Kevin Love (0) celebrate after James hit the final shot to win the game against the Toronto Raptors in game three of the second round of the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

However, Love, who is from Los Angeles and played at UCLA, might be trending toward making that reunion happen, according to Spears.

“And also, I'm hearing that one of his old teammates from Cleveland, Kevin Love, could likely be joining the Lakers, too. Oh, maybe that's a golf recruiting trip they're having right now. Unrestricted free agent. Rejoining his old buddy. And so I could see that those two guys being reunited there.”

Unlike Irving, who is still one of the best players in the NBA at his position, Love isn’t the same dominant player he once was and has bounced around the league a bit since his stint with the Cavs.

Love has pivoted to becoming a role player off the bench in the twilight of his NBA career and hasn’t played much over the past few seasons. He only played in a total of 99 regular-season games with the Miami Heat during his three-year stint with the team, and then suited up for only 37 games last season with the Utah Jazz.

If Love does end up signing with the Lakers, he’ll likely replace Maxi Kleber, who will be an unrestricted free agent this summer and doesn’t seem to be in the team’s plans for the 2026-27 campaign.

Obviously, bringing in Love isn’t a game-changing move for the Lakers, but it does add some depth and championship experience, which could be useful for a team built around Luka Doncic.

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