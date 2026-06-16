Luka Doncic Pinpoints 2 Areas of Need for the Lakers This Summer

After his first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers came to an end, superstar guard Luka Doncic headed into the NBA offseason knowing full well that his team’s front office would do what it could to surround him with the talent needed to improve the roster ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Despite being one of the best basketball players in the world and the new face of the storied Lakers franchise, he stays out of the public eye for the most part and rarely does interviews, unlike his fellow superstar teammate LeBron James.

Luka Doncic Reveals Type of Player Lakers Should Surround Him With

However, Doncic recently broke his offseason silence on Drafteados, with some interesting comments about the kind of players the Lakers should prioritize adding around him this summer.

- What qualities do the players next to you need to have so you can perform at your level?



“I think mainly shooters and a big man who can run the pick-and-roll and jump so I can pass to him. If I have shooters, they won’t double me as much and it helps me out.”



YT/DrafteadosNBA pic.twitter.com/pi3tOAuxj3 — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) June 16, 2026

"I think, above all, shooters and a center who can run the pick-and-roll and jump up there so I can throw him the ball," Doncic said. "If I have shooters, teams can't double-team me as much, and that helps me a lot."

Clearly, Doncic and the Lakers brass are on the same page, as all indications point to Los Angeles targeting a center and 3-and-D wings.

It seems Doncic may not be thrilled with what veteran center Deandre Ayton brought to the table during the 2025-26 NBA season, which could hint at the former No. 1 pick’s future with the team.

Ayton has until June 29 to decide on whether he wants to opt in or opt out of the final year of his deal with the Lakers, which is worth $8.1 million for the 2026-27 campaign. There’s a chance he’ll test free agency or opt in, and if he does that, Los Angeles could try trading him elsewhere.

Along with Ayton, Austin Reaves ($14.8 million) and Marcus Smart ($5.3) also have player options on their contract for next season. Reaves is expected to opt out of his deal to sign a lucrative long-term contract with the Lakers, likely worth up to $241 million over five years.

Smart’s future in Los Angeles also remains uncertain, even though the team is rumored to want to keep him. He may elect to opt out with hopes of signing a new deal with the Lakers.

Walker Kessler Emerges as Potential Option for Lakers

Although he’s a restricted free agent, making it tricky to bring him in, Walker Kessler is reportedly unhappy with the Utah Jazz and their contract negotiations.

Kessler isn’t getting the offer he wants from the Jazz, opening the door for the Lakers to swoop in with an offer sheet that Utah isn’t willing to match.

Other notable options to upgrade the center position with what Doncic is hoping for include Jalen Duren (restricted), Isaiah Hartenstein (player option), Mitchell Robinson (unrestricted) and Robert Williams III (unrestricted).

The Lakers will have their options this summer to bolster their frontcourt with Doncic running the show, but it remains to be seen which options are actually realistic for Los Angeles.

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