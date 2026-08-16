Klay Thompson’s All-Time Starting Five Features Multiple Lakers Legends

The main topic of discussion regarding the Los Angeles Lakers over the past week has been team owner Mark Walter, who bought the team 14 months ago, and then flipped the franchise to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner for a record-setting $12.5 billion.

Everything the Lakers had brewing, like the pursuits of Jonathan Kuminga and Klay Thompson, has taken a backseat to this surprising ownership change, which no one saw coming.

However, as the dust settles and more details come out about the regime change, the Lakers might be able to get back to business as usual, with Thompson being a potential trade target.

Klay Thompson Names Multiple Lakers Legends in All-Time Starting Five

A popular topic of discussion with NBA stars these days is who they’d have in their all-time starting five, which is a question Thompson recently addressed, adding a few Lakers legends to his list, via Hoop Central.

Klay Thompson’s All-Time Starting 5:



Shaquille O’Neal

Tim Duncan

LeBron James

Kobe Bryant

Steph Curry



(h/t @MindOfBron) pic.twitter.com/FLFSVEz8KG — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 14, 2026

It’s not all that surprising that Thompson went with Stephen Curry over Magic Johnson, considering he won four NBA titles while playing alongside arguably the greatest shooter of all-time on the Golden State Warriors.

That’s probably the only selection that would spark some debate, but choosing Curry isn’t a bad choice, as he might become a more and more popular choice with this generation’s players and fans.

Thompson also went with Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O’Neal. All solid selections, which are on many people’s all-time starting five lists.

Mychal Thompson Trying to Get Klay Thompson on the Lakers

May 24, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former NBA player Mychal Thompson and his son Golden State Warriors Klay Thompson attend the game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Indiana Fever at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

As for Klay Thompson’s current situation with the Dallas Mavericks, he let it be known in the same interview with PlaqueBoyMax that he wants to play for a title contender, which wouldn’t be the case with Cooper Flagg and company during the 2026-27 campaign.

That said, it clearly seems like the future Hall of Famer has one foot out of the door in Dallas, with either a trade or a buyout situation on the horizon. The rumors have been swirling about the Mavericks are more interested in trading the veteran shooter since he’s getting interest from teams like the Lakers and Miami Heat.

With Klay’s future uncertain and trending toward playing for another team, his father, two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson, is lobbying for his son to play for the Lakers in the final stretch of his playing career.

Klay Thompson’s dad Mychal Thompson continues to try to lure Klay to the Lakers:



“I’m TRYING…😡”



(h/t @824ever_) pic.twitter.com/MoEWRQyhrG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 6, 2026

At this point in time, especially with the recent shake-up in Los Angeles, there’s no telling what the future holds for Klay, but it does seem like he will be wearing a different uniform next season, whether that be with the Lakers or elsewhere.

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