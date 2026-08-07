Lakers Get a Surprising Klay Thompson Push From a Familiar Voice

The Los Angeles Lakers may not be done making moves during what has turned out to be a very busy NBA offseason to begin the post-LeBron James era.

There have been quite a few rumors circulating about the Lakers’ intentions for the rest of the summer, with talk that the team is still interested in adding Jonathan Kuminga and adding some much-needed depth to the frontcourt behind Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney.

With the pursuit of Kuminga seemingly heading in the wrong direction with no end in sight, the Lakers may pivot in another direction, with Klay Thompson, a former Dallas Mavericks teammate of Luka Doncic, recently surfacing.

Mychal Thompson Claims He’s Trying to Push Klay Thompson to the Lakers

The sharpshooter isn’t the dominant two-way player he once was with the Golden State Warriors, where he won four NBA titles playing alongside fellow stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

However, he can still be a force to be reckoned with from beyond the arc, shooting 38.3 percent from deep last season with the Mavs. Thompson was also drawn to Dallas for the prospect of playing with Doncic and Kyrie Irving, which obviously didn’t work out, as the team shockingly traded the Slovenian superstar to Los Angeles.

Now, it appears Klay Thompson has a chance to play with Doncic once again, and he’s getting a push to end up in his hometown of Los Angeles from his father and two-time NBA champion Mychal Thompson.

Klay Thompson’s dad Mychal Thompson continues to try to lure Klay to the Lakers:



“I’m TRYING…😡”



(h/t @824ever_) pic.twitter.com/MoEWRQyhrG — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 6, 2026

This isn’t the first time that Mychal has tried to steer his son to the Lakers. Obviously, his previous attempts fell flat, with the most recent coming when Klay tested free agency before leaving the Warriors.

Klay’s immediate future isn’t entirely in his hands at the moment, as he’ll be playing on an expiring contract for the upcoming 2026-27 season at $17.4 million. The Mavs will have to trade him to Los Angeles, and that’s the direction the team seems to want to go because Thompson has trade value this summer, with the Miami Heat also rumored to be in the mix for the future Hall of Famer.

With Thompson receiving trade interest, Dallas has been reluctant to buy him out, which would make him an unrestricted free agent and allow him to control his own fate.

It remains to be seen how this situation with Klay Thompson pans out, but the Lakers appear to be in the mix, which could make things interesting moving forward.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.