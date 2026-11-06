Lakers Add New Name to Injury Report Ahead of NBA Cup Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers have a win streak going, with Luka Doncic and company heading into Friday’s NBA Cup matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers after winning three straight games.

Although the new-look Lakers are trending in the right direction, Los Angeles saw a new name pop up on the injury report on Thursday.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Considered Questionable vs. Blazers

The Lakers have announced that Mamukelashvili is dealing with an illness ahead of Friday’s game against Damian Lillard’s squad at Crypto.com Arena.

Mamu pops up on the Lakers’ injury report. He’s QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Blazers pic.twitter.com/Qzk4taKxx1 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 6, 2026

Along with Mamukelashvili being the Lakers’ injury report for the first time during the 2026-27 NBA season, rookie Cameron Carr and third-year guard Bronny James have been sent down to the Coachella Valley Lakers for their G League season opener.

Adou Thiero Finally Off Lakers’ Injury Report

Despite Mamukelashvili battling an illness and in danger of missing Friday’s NBA Cup game, the Lakers did get some good news on Thursday, with second-year forward Adou Thiero finally being off the injury report and cleared to play.

Thiero has yet to play a game this season due to knee swelling. He’ll be a welcome addition to the bench for head coach JJ Redick, but it remains uncertain whether he’ll get on the floor against the Blazers.

Luka Doncic Continues Historic Start to 2026-27 Campaign

One major reason for the Lakers' early-season success has been the incredible play of superstar guard Luka Doncic.

LUKA DROPS 40 FOR A THIRD-STRAIGHT TIME 😂🔥



40 IS REGULAR FOR LUKA DONCIC. MVP CAMPAIGN CONTINUES 💰 pic.twitter.com/U9wTZRIxgQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2026

The Slovenian product has been virtually unguardable to start the season, as he is averaging a league-leading 38.5 points per game to go along with 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 49.5% from the field and 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Doncic has his sights on winning his first NBA MVP award while also leading the Lakers to wins on a nightly basis. He has shown no signs of slowing down, and is likely a player that no team wants to face at this point, with 40-point performance being common place at this point.

The reigning scoring champion will look to keep it going while also avenging the Lakers' first loss of the season when they take on the Blazers on Friday night in Los Angeles. Portland is also off to a hot start, winning all but one game so far this season.

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