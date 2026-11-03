Lakers’ JJ Redick Provides Massive Update on Adou Thiero

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a great start to the 2026-27 NBA season.

After Monday night, the Lakers sit at 6-2 thanks to their most recent win over the Miami Heat.

The Lakers controlled the contest from the end of the second quarter on and never looked back. Los Angeles' offense continues to be the bright spot of the team led by Luka Doncic. The 27-year-old is off to a hot start ot the 2026-27 season, and his game against the Heat was more of what we've been witnessing.

Adou Thiero Could Make Season Debut for Lakers This Week

Doncic has been out of this world, leading to the Lakers' success. The team has some areas to improve, but overall, they are taking care of business, and that's without one of their projected key role players, Adou Thiero.

Thiero has yet to play in the regular season due to swelling/fluid in his left knee. It's been a recurring issue that also impacted him during his rookie season and into the preseason.

The Lakers could use his athleticism on both sides of the floor, and that could be coming sooner rather than later.

Before Monday's contest, Redick said that Thiero has increased his basketball activity and undergone live exposure. More importantly, Thiero will be available by the end of the week.

"He's trending in the right direction,” Redick said of Thiero. "Hoping By the end of the week he'll be available."

Lakers forward Adou Thiero will be available by the end of the week, per JJ Redick.



Big time news for the young athletic wing and the Lakers. — Ricardo K Sandoval (@_RicardoSand) November 3, 2026

The second-year wing has played only 25 games in his career, with zero starts. In those contests, Thiero is averaging 1.9 points, 1.1 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.3 steals per game while shooting 51.6% from the field in 6.0 minutes.

Thiero even got some run in the playoffs last season, playing in six of the 10 games. He averaged 1.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game in 5.7 minutes.

Adou Thiero Has the Tools to Become Lakers’ Ideal Two-Way Wing

The Brooklyn Nets drafted the 22-year-old with the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. He was later traded to the Lakers for the 45th overall pick, which later became Rocco Zikarsky, and cash considerations as part of a seven-team trade involving Kevin Durant.

Thiero has all the tools to be the wing the Lakers have so desperately craved. He stands at 6-foot-8, 220 pounds, with a 7-foot wingspan and elite vertical athleticism.

The Lakers could see Thiero in action as soon as Friday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. The stakes will be high, as it will be the Lakers' second NBA Cup Group play game.

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