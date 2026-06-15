Lakers May Have Already Learned a Difficult Truth About NBA Free Agency

The NBA offseason poses some distinct challenges for the Los Angeles Lakers, as some of the best options to upgrade the team’s roster around superstar guard Luka Doncic are restricted free agents.

Obviously, landing restricted free agents isn’t easy, especially when young rising stars are involved, as is the case this time around. These players can only sign offer sheets with other teams, which are usually matched by their current teams.

However, there’s always a chance that the Lakers offer a contract that the player’s current team simply isn’t willing to match, which some have speculated about Peyton Watson of the Denver Nuggets due to the team’s cap situation.

Restricted Free Agency Not a 'Logical' Path for Lakers

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) controls the ball under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Jake LaRavia (12) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, restricted free agency is not “particularly logical” for the Lakers moving forward.

While there’s some talent at positions of need in restricted free agency, the options aren’t considered particularly logical according to league sources.

With the Lakers wanting to upgrade the center position, two solid options are restricted free agents. There’s Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz, who the Lakers have been linked to for quite some time in trade scenarios, and then there’s Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren.

Unfortunately, both players are expected to have any offer sheets sent their way matched by the Jazz and Pistons.

The expectation around the league is that the Utah Jazz will match any offer sheet Walker Kessler receives, and executives hold a similar view regarding Detroit and Jalen Duren.

Along with upgrading the center position, the Lakers would love to land defensive-minded wings who can stretch the floor, with Watson among the best options available this offseason.

Wings Tari Eason and Peyton Watson both have injury and shooting concerns while also being held in high esteem by their current employers. Prying players loose in restricted free agency is one of the biggest gambles in the NBA, and generally speaking, it’s regarded as a poor Plan A for teams trying to make moves.

Lakers’ Options in Unrestricted Free Agency

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) jumps for the ball during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Shamus-Pool Photo via Imagn Images | Gregory Shamus-Pool Photo via Imagn Images

Even though the best options to upgrade the team’s roster appear to be restricted free agents, headed by Duren, Kessler and Watson, the Lakers will still have some options with unrestricted free agents.

In terms of addressing the center position, the Lakers could look at players like Mitchell Robinson, Robert Williams III, John Collins, Nikola Vucevic, Kristaps Porzingis and Jusuf Nurkic.

As for other talented players that might fit with the Lakers, the storied franchise could take a look at Ayo Dosunmu, Tobias Harris, Kelly Oubre Jr., Quentin Grimes, Jordan Goodwin, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown and Matisse Thybulle.

It’ll be interesting to see how the Lakers address their areas of need this summer and whether they can take a step closer to competing with the best of the best in the Western Conference with Doncic leading the way.

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