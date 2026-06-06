Lakers Are Reportedly Eyeing Mitchell Robinson as a Free Agent Target

The Lakers got swept out of the second round by Oklahoma City, and the center position was a big reason why. OKC attacked the paint all series long, and Deandre Ayton had no answers. JJ Redick eventually stopped playing him in fourth quarters altogether.

Ayton's problems were not new. He gave up consecutive offensive rebounds in that Thunder series and was benched on the spot. His drop coverage got exposed by OKC's pace, he struggled to stay in front of ball handlers at the rim, and Redick even said publicly that he had trouble catching entry passes. For a team built around Luka Doncic's playmaking, that is a serious problem.

The Lakers need a center who does the dirty work, and the rest of the league already knows it. Per Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, Los Angeles is one of four teams being linked to Mitchell Robinson as he heads into unrestricted free agency this summer.

Fischer wrote:

"Teams regularly relayed to me when I've asked around about Robinson's status have pointed to the Bulls, Hornets, Lakers and Raptors. Those are all clubs known to be looking for center upgrades."

The Lakers are reportedly a potential suitor for Mitchell Robinson, per @JakeLFischer



“Teams regularly relayed to me when I've asked around about Robinson's status have pointed to the Bulls, Hornets, Lakers and Raptors. Those are all clubs known to be looking for center… pic.twitter.com/Osvgyv5TLt — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 6, 2026

Why Mitchell Robinson Is Exactly What the Lakers Need

Robinson averaged 5.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks in under 20 minutes per game this season, shooting 72.3 percent from the field. He does not need plays or a featured role. He boards, protects the rim, and finishes lobs.

That lob-finishing piece is where Robinson fits the Lakers perfectly. Doncic is one of the best pick-and-roll passers in the league and needs a center who can catch above the rim and convert. Ayton was brought in to be exactly that, but he kept having trouble even catching entry passes. Robinson does not have that problem.

The rebounding tells a similar story. The Knicks posted a 39.5 offensive rebounding percentage with Robinson on the floor this season. Without him, that dropped to 29.8. That is a massive swing from one player in under 20 minutes a night, and the Lakers desperately needed more second-chance opportunities last season.

On top of all that, Robinson is playing through a fractured right hand in the NBA Finals right now. That is the kind of player you want when the game is on the line, which is exactly when Ayton was getting pulled from the rotation.

The Knicks want to keep him, and that is where it gets complicated. Reports indicate that New York is expected to offer a two-year deal above the mid-level exception to retain Robinson as a backup to Karl-Anthony Towns. But he is an unrestricted free agent with no Bird rights, so the Lakers can walk right in.

Pelinka has the cap space and a clear need. If Robinson ends up in Los Angeles, the Lakers finally get the center they should have had all along.

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