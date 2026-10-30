Lakers Among 9 Teams Interested in Two Elite Wings

The Los Angeles Lakers underwent a historical change this past season.

The Lakers not only lost future Hall of Famer LeBron James but also lost a handful of other players, adding nine new faces in NBA free agency and the draft. It's the biggest turnaround for a team that made the playoffs in previous seasons.

Los Angeles built a team that they believe better complements Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves. And while they made significant moves, they may need to make a few more to truly become an elite team.

Lakers Monitoring Herb Jones, Trey Murphy III Trade Situations

One area the Lakers could bolster is their wing position. While they have a variety of players who have done a solid job thus far, it's unclear how long that could last.

With that in mind, the Lakers have reportedly been monitoring the situation on the New Orleans Pelicans' wings, Herb Jones and Trey Murphy.

"Multiple teams are monitoring the situation surrounding both Jones and Trey Murphy III," Chris Dodson of ClutchPoints said.

"Among those mentioned by sources or seen in an arena are the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Washington Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies."

While the Lakers and others are interested, that doesn't mean that Jones or Murohy are available.

The Pelicans have reportedly maintained an extremely high valuation, with previous asking prices around three first-round picks for Murohy and two for Jones.

New Orleans can set the asking price however they want; that doesn't mean they will get what they're asking for.

The Pelicans aren't doing their best to get the return package they so desperately seek from either Jones or Murphy.

Jones has played only 20 minutes a night so far, averaging 6 points on 46.2% shooting from the field and 22.2% from deep.

As for Murphy, he's getting a lot more playing time, averaging 32.4 minutes a night. The 26-year-old is averaging 14 points on 46.4% shooting from the field and 35.5% shooting from three.

Can the Lakers Afford Trey Murphy or Herb Jones?

The Lakers have limited trade assets available for this season.

They own a 2032 first-round pick and select future swap options (such as a 2032 first-round swap), with most other future first-rounders owed to other teams.

Regarding tradeable contracts, players who could be moved to match salaries include Jarred Vanderbilt, Collin Sexton, Jake LaRavia and Jaden Hardy.

The Lakers are limited in that department. Still, the Lakers' biggest need this early in the season remains a backup center.

If they can get that right this season, their floor will rise.



Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.