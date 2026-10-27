Lakers’ Collin Sexton Makes Feelings Clear About New Bench Role

The Los Angeles Lakers had quite the NBA offseason.

Los Angeles made sweeping roster changes, bringing in nine new players and overhauling more than half the team. One addition came through the draft, while the other arrived via free agency/trade.

It's a new era of Lakers basketball with Luka Doncic at the center of it all. Doncic helped shape the roster around him, and one of the players he wanted the Lakers to bring in was Collin Sexton.

Sexton has played in two games thus far this season, but has already shown his full arsenal. The 27-year-old has been a bright spot on offense and has done a sufficient job on defense.

Collin Sexton Fully Buys Into Key Role With Lakers’ Second Unit

The Lakers guard has been a starter for most of his career; however, he will serve a key role off the bench for Los Angeles. Instead of pushing to become a starter, Sexton has embraced his role with the second unit.

Sexton made his feelings clear about coming off the bench and appears fully committed to his new role in Los Angeles.

"I would say just come into the game and bring that juice,” Sexton said.

“Come into the game and try to make an impact on both ends of the court. I feel like tonight, first half I impacted defensively really well and it allowed us to get some stops. Got under their guys and made them put it on the floor. So I think defensively, I was able to impact a lot of it and contribute to the win. So I’m excited.”

Sexton signed a two-year, $19 million contract with the Lakers in July.

Collin Sexton Has a Clear Vision for His Role With Lakers

He noted that he didn't sign with the Lakers simply because of the franchise's history, but because of the opportunity to join a winning team and carve out a meaningful role.

That's the opportunity that the Lakers have presented him with, and a position they could be in this season and beyond.

"For me, I’m a winner,” Sexton said. "I feel like any time I step on the court, I want to give it my all and give 110% and I feel like this was the best place for me.”

Sexton plays with high energy, something we've already seen in his first two contests in Los Angeles. He's an athletic combo guard known for his relentless attacking style and scoring ability.

While his defense is suspect, he doesn't lack energy or aggression on that end of the floor.

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