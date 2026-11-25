The Los Angeles Lakers were back on the practice court for the first time since Sunday.

The Lakers spent Thanksgiving Eve prepping for what will be their toughest matchup of the season thus far: the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers will hit the road for the first time in nearly two weeks, and this matchup is as big as it could get when it comes to late November basketball.

The Lakers and Spurs are tied for the best record in the NBA at 15-3; on top of that, this matchup is the final of the NBA Cup Group Stage.

Although there's a lot on the line, JJ Redick isn't treating this matchup as anything more than one of 82 games. That said, the result could hold considerable weight when the regular season reaches its final stretch.

In the meantime, the Lakers will look to grab their 13th win in their last 14 games, but this time they hope it’s with Austin Reaves back in the lineup.

Reaves has missed the last five games with a left heel bruise. The 28-year-old suffered the injury two weeks ago against the Milwaukee Bucks and hit the practice floor for the first time on Wednesday since then.

Austin Reaves Admits it Felt Like He Broke His Foot

After practice, Reaves admitted he didn’t know how significant the injury initially was, and said while he didn't think he broke his foot, it sure felt like it.

“No, I had no idea,” Reaves said in regard to the injury and what it was initially.

“I tried to play through it, and then I drove baseline, planted on it, and was like, ‘Ah, I can’t do this,’ so I walked to the back and was in some pretty bad pain. I didn’t think I broke my foot, but it sure felt like I broke my foot. It was just a little contusion, and there’s not much you could really do. Try to stay off it as much as possible.”

How Have the Lakers Played Without Austin Reaves?

The Lakers have missed Reaves’ presence on the court. In the Lakers' last five games without Reaves, Los Angeles ranks 16th in offensive rating, 25th in three-point percentage, 25th in field goal percentage and 15th in points per game.

With Reaves being a full participant on Wednesday, a return could be near.

“It felt good to play basketball again,” Reaves said. “The wind was a little bad, but kind of to be expected when you’ve been out for two weeks.

“Felt good. We’ll see how I wake up tomorrow if we’re still going in the right direction, but felt good today.”

The Lakers and Spurs will tip-off Friday at 6:30 p.m. PT.

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