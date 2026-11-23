The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high a little over a month into the season.

The Lakers are tied for the best record in the NBA entering Monday, along with the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs at 14-3.

The Lakers are playing as well as they have so far this season, and for the last few games, they have had to do so without their second-best player, Austin Reaves.

Reaves will miss his fifth consecutive game of the season on Monday against the Utah Jazz with a left heel bruise. He suffered the injury almost two weeks ago after JJ Redick listed him as day-to-day.

The Lakers have desperately missed the 38-year-old's ability to playmake for both himself and his teammates. That was clear as day last week in the Lakers' four-game stretch, despite going up against lesser opponents.

Luka Docnic Sends Stern Warning to Austin Reaves as he Progresses with Left Heel Bruise

Los Angeles has struggled mightily on offense without Reaves on the court. Still, Reaves is taking his time getting back to 100%, and part of it has to do with the advice Luka Doncic gave him.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, Doncic warned Reaves to take his time returning because his bruised heel in 2024 led to him being traded, and he doesn’t want Reaves to be put in the same situation.

Luka Doncic warned Austin Reaves to take his time returning because his bruised heel in 2024 led to him being traded and he doesn’t want AR to be put in the same situation, per @mcten pic.twitter.com/NH4K1FIL7u https://t.co/bAVoAf5Fn0 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 22, 2026

Doncic suffered a left calf strain on Christmas Day 2024, alongside a bruised heel and several other minor leg, knee, and ankle issues throughout the calendar year. That game against the Minnesota Timberwolves was the last time Doncic suited up for the Dallas Mavericks.

He was traded less than two months later to the Lakers.

How Have the Lakers Played Without Austin Reaves?

Reaves was a priority for the Lakers this past summer, and the organization paid him as such. The two sides agreed to a four-year, $180 million deal that includes a player option for the final season in 2029–30.

The 28-year-old is off to a hot start, proving to be the No. 2 option that Doncic so desperately craved. Reaves is averaging 24.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 51.3% from the field and 40.9% from three in 12 games.

In five games without Reaves, the Lakers are ranked 12th in offensive rating (115.0), ninth in defensive rating (111.7) and 11th in net rating (3.3).

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