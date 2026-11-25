The Los Angeles Lakers sit with the best record in the NBA as they enter Thanksgiving week.

The Lakers are 15-3, tied with the San Antonio Spurs for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference. Los Angeles is rolling, especially after their dominant win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night.

The Lakers have been without their second-best player, Austin Reaves. He missed his fifth consecutive game on Monday, but the hope is that he will be back for the Lakers' next game on Friday against the Spurs.

Time will tell. But in the meantime, the Lakers are rolling with the players who are healthy, available and contributing in a major way.

Many of the Lakers' role players are playing incredibly well to start the season, including Jake LaRavia. The 25-year-old forward has been called to start and come off the bench, depending on matchups and offensive needs.

Jake LaRavia Gives Lakers Exactly What They Needed This Season

LaRavia is called upon for a variety of roles, acting as a physical defender, crasher on the offensive glass (averaging 2.0 offensive rebounds per game), secondary playmaker, and floor spacer.

He's given the Lakers exactly what they needed this season, and then some. Redick was impressed with his performance against the Jazz, as well as the impact he's made for Los Angeles all season.

“I think this group is malleable to lineup changes, tweaking rotations,” Redick said. "They understand that we're still trying to figure out the group and what's best for the group. So, I don't think Z (Ziaire Williams) or Jake was affected at all by the two games with Z in the starting lineup. And we were really good with Jake in the starting lineup. We were gonna go back to it at some point. We went back to it tonight, and he played a great game.”

Redick has tweaked the starting lineup a few times, both out of necessity and simply to play with the lineup.

JJ Redick Credits Early Success to Players Putting Their Egos Aside

Redick has rotated players such as LaRavia, Quentin Grimes and Ziaire Williams throughout the season.

He has primarily experimented with his wing rotations. While that level of uncertainty could throw some players off their rhythm, he has been pleased with how they've embraced the flexibility.

“I think they're all really grateful to be here, to be Lakers,” Redick said.

“But they're just all in a situation where they put the team first and they're putting their egos aside and that stuff matters. And I think it's one of the reasons our group has had early success, because we said on day one, we wanted this season to be about the team and not any one individual one of us. And so far, it's been that.”

Ahead of the season, Redick noted he planned to use different starting combinations throughout the season based on fit and matchups. That’s been the case through the first 18 games, and it’s worked out for the Lakers.

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