Lakers Bring in New Center After Waiving Lawson Lovering

The Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of issues in the frontcourt during the 2026-27 NBA season, even though star Walker Kessler has been solid as one of the team’s top additions during this past summer.

Recently, the team’s front office brought in Lawson Lovering on a two-year deal. The young center was thought to be a player who could help the squad off the bench, considering veteran newcomer Kevon Looney is currently out of the rotation.

On Tuesday, the Lakers reportedly waived Lovering after he played only 1.5 minutes per contest in two games in purple and gold.

Lakers Bring in Carson Cooper on Two-Way Deal

It didn’t take long for the Lakers to find a replacement for Lovering, as the team has reportedly agreed to a two-way deal with Carson Cooper, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Los Angeles Lakers plan to sign center Carson Cooper to a two-way deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Cooper was with the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/bJDk7edDRW — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 10, 2026

Cooper is another young undrafted center who spent some time with the Memphis Grizzlies before ultimately landing with the Lakers this week.

The 22-year-old played for Michigan State in college, playing in 137 games over four years with the Spartans. He averaged 5.4 points and 4.5 rebounds during his time at the college level.

Memphis waived Cooper on Nov. 7 after playing in only one game with the team.

During his senior season with the Spartans, where he started all 35 games he played, Cooper averaged 11.1 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 58.4% from the field and 78.8% from the free-throw line.

It remains to be seen what the plan is for Cooper once the signing is officially announced by the team.

Lovering rarely saw the floor during his short stint with the Lakers, and there’s a chance Cooper plays a similar role as a big off the bench during garbage time.

The Lakers remain one of the worst rebounding teams in the league, lacking size behind Kessler, especially with Looney not working out as a viable option in the second unit for head coach JJ Redick and his coaching staff.

Luka Doncic and company will continue their road trip on Wednesday, traveling to Fiserv Forum to take on the Milwaukee Bucks.

If Cooper signs before tomorrow’s game, it’ll be interesting to see if he makes his Lakers debut.

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