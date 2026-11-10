Lakers End Lawson Lovering Experiment After Just 2 Games

One of the biggest issues for the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2026-27 NBA season has been the team’s lack of size and not being a great squad in the rebounding department.

Veteran newcomer Kevon Looney has not been the player that the team thought they were getting when they signed him to the veteran minimum over the summer, which may have forced their hand to bring in seven-footer Lawson Lovering.

Lakers Waive Center Lawson Lovering

However, it appears that even the Lovering addition didn’t work out as planned, with the Lakers reportedly waiving the young center on Tuesday, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

The Los Angeles Lakers are waiving two-way center Lawson Lovering, league sources told @hoopshype. The 7-foot center averaged 7.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) November 10, 2026

The 23-year-old didn’t get much of a shot to prove his worth in Los Angeles, playing in only two games, averaging 1.5 minutes per contest, and only getting on the floor in garbage time.

Despite having the best offense in the NBA, with Luka Doncic and company averaging 122.1 points per game, the Lakers are really struggling to crash the glass, as they’re the second-worst rebounding team in the league at 40.3 per game.

Lakers Still Need to Address Frontcourt Issues

Longtime general manager Rob Pelinka will almost certainly continue to look for a solution to their problems in the frontcourt behind star center Walker Kessler, who has been as advertised up to this point in the 2026-27 season.

It'll be interesting to see what the Lakers decide to do moving forward now that they have waived Lovering.

As of Looney, the three-time NBA champion has played in only five games this season with the Lakers, averaging only 5.8 minutes per game when he actually gets on the floor.

Fortunately for Redick and his coaching staff, veteran forward Jarred Vanderbilt has worked his way back in the rotation, providing some much-needed energy and rebounding off the bench.

Vanderbilt hasn't been putting up monster numbers, but he has helped crash the glass, averaging 3.9 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.

Lakers Shooting for Seven Straight Wins

On Wednesday, the Lakers will put their hot streak on the line as they continue their road trip against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum.

The road trip will officially come to an end on Sunday when they take on the Phoenix Suns at the Mortage Matchup Center.

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