The Los Angeles Lakers have retooled like no other this past offseason.

The Lakers added nine new players to their roster, some via free agency or trade. The one player who didn't come via free agency or a trade, but rather from the NBA Draft, is rookie guard Cameron Carr.

The New York Knicks originally drafted Carr with the 24th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft; however, they later traded him to the Lakers. Carr had made a name for himself in Summer League, getting fans excited for what's to come for the 21-year-old.

Carr has the skill set to be a vital part of this Lakers team moving forward and, quite possibly, this season. How things play out for the rookie this season remains to be seen; nonetheless, he is following in the footsteps of his father, former NBA player Chris Carr.

Cameron Carr Reveals How His Family Teases Dad About Losing to Kobe Bryant

Chris played six NBA seasons; however, he's best known for finishing as the runner-up to Kobe Bryant in the 1997 NBA All-Star Dunk Contest.

Cameron doesn't let his dad forget about it. In a recent interview with Mark Medina of Fadeaway World, Cameron reminisced about first seeing his dad's video in the dunk contest.

“I first saw it when I was in elementary school when I really realized that my Dad was in the dunk contest" Carr said.

"I’ve seen it so many times. I’ve heard about it so many times. Now usually when it comes on, I just look at him and I just laugh.”

While being runner-up to Bryant is nothing to be ashamed of, the Carr family has pulled out all the stops to make sure their dad never forgets it.

“He hates seeing it. It’s all over the place. He sees it all the time. One day for his birthday, my sister took a screen shot of Kobe Bryant holding up the dunk contest trophy. My Dad’s in the back looking like, ‘Dang, I just lost.’ And she posts, ‘Happy birthday, Dad!’ It was hilarious. So every year, they always send it to the group chat. He is like, ‘Ya’ll are hilarious.”

Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Has Plenty to Prove Early in NBA Career

Chris played for the Phoenix Suns, Minnesota Timberwolves, New Jersey Nets, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics.

As for Cameron, he'll look to do all he can to stick out and eventually become a mainstay in the rotation.

Cameron has played in two games this season but has yet to record a stat.

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