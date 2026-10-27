The Los Angeles Lakers are set to play their fourth game of the young 2026-27 NBA season.

The Lakers, who are 3-0 so far, will look to improve to 4-0 when they take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday. Los Angeles has started the season on the right foot, and they'll look to continue that momentum on Tuesday night.

Although the Lakers are relatively healthy to start the season, they have been without two key wings: second-year forward Adou Thiero and rookie Cameron Carr.

Carr and Thiero have yet to play this season due to injuries and will miss Tuesday's contest as well.

Hours after the Lakers ruled out Carr and Thiero for the matchup against the Blazers, the team announced they had assigned Carr to its G League club, the Coachella Valley Lakers, via Jovan Buha.

The Lakers announced they have assigned Cameron Carr to the Coachella Valley Lakers. — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 27, 2026

Prior to Sunday's contest against the Jazz, JJ Redick said Carr remains day-to-day.

Cameron Carr’s G League Assignment is Encouraging Sign for Lakers

Carr has yet to make his NBA debut due to an oblique injury. The injury kept him out for the final few games of the preseason and the first four games of the season.

While the Lakers would have loved for him to head into the season healthy, his assignment to the G League is a great sign for his recovery. Carr has played in only two of the possible eight games this season (including the five preseason games).

In the little that Carr has played, he's shown signs of being the type of wing the Lakers could use. In those two preseason contests against the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors, Carr averaged 12.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.0 asissts and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 40% from three.

The former Baylor Bear showcased his skill set in a major way, creating for himself on the offensive end. The 21-year-old showed he could also be a vital piece of the roster not only in the foreseeable future but also as early as this season.

The New York Knicks originally drafted the rookie guard with the 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.

However, Carr was subsequently traded to the Lakers in exchange for the draft rights of Sergio de Larrea.

Carr was named to the third-team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 All-Newcomer Team in 2026.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.