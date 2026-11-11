Lakers’ Collin Sexton Gets Candid About Finding His Place in Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the hottest teams in the NBA.

The Lakers hold the league's best record at 10-2 and have the league's best offense. Leading the way is Luka Doncic.

The 27-year-old superstar is playing at an MVP level. At this pace, he will easily capture it; still, there's a long way to go.

While Doncic is playing out of his mind, the others are following his lead, including Collin Sexton.

Sexton has had his fair share of highs and lows this early in the season. He's looked spectacular at times off the bench, providing the Lakers with the scoring punch they need; however, he's also gone rogue at times on both ends of the court, which has hurt the team.

Collin Sexton Credits Patience for His Progress With Lakers

Through 12 games, his play has done more good than harm, and the record indicates that. That was especially the case against the Atlanta Hawks.

Sexton's time in Los Angeles thus far has been a roller coaster. However, the 27-year-old admitted that the key so far is patience.

“I've been praying to God every day to give me patience and allow me to continue to work my way into a role that I like but also work my rhythm and get back to where I feel like you know what I'm back," Sexton said.

Collin Sexton on staying patient with himself after missing preseason: “I've been praying to God every day to give me patience and allow me to continue to work my way into a role that I like but also work my rhythm and get back to where I feel like you know what I'm back.” pic.twitter.com/W2HfwLLmAy — Thuc Nhi Nguyen (@thucnhi21) November 10, 2026

Sexton missed all of preseason and the first game of the season due to a right lower-leg injury. His absence at that time was worrisome.

Over the years, the Lakers have had horrible luck signing veteran guards in free agency. A month ago, many thought Sexton would be another on a long, frustrating list.

Collin Sexton is Embracing His Role as Aggressive Playmaker

Instead, Sexton has done his part to contribute to the team.

Against the Hawks, Sexton scored 18 points (his second-most in the season), along with six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes. Sexton went 3-for-4 shooting from 3.

He said the confidence that JJ Redick instills in him goes a long way.

"Honestly, building that trust with Coach JJ," Sexton said.

"He's just allowing me to play free, and he wants me to be aggressive when I can, but also make sure I'm getting guys in the right spots, and I feel like I did that tonight," Sexton said after the Hawks win.

Collin Sexton said trust with JJ Redick has allowed him to “play free” and be aggressive. pic.twitter.com/3psiBAaM11 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 10, 2026

Sexton is in the first year of his two-year, $19 million deal with the Lakers, which he signed in the summer. In 11 games, the former Alabama Crimson Tide is averaging 10.3 points on 42.9% shooting.

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