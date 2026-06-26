Mitchell Robinson just helped the New York Knicks win their first NBA title in 53 years. Now, barely two weeks later, his time in New York looks like it could be over. Team owner James Dolan's refusal to cross the NBA's second apron has put Robinson's future in serious doubt.

That uncertainty has the Los Angeles Lakers paying close attention.

NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer are reporting growing pessimism around the league that New York can hold onto him. And L.A., still searching for a real center after getting swept by Oklahoma City in the second round, is ready to make a move. Stein and Fischer spelled out exactly where things stand.

"The Lakers, amid a growing pessimism that the Knicks will be able to hang onto Robinson, are also regarded as a likely suitor for the New York big man once free agency officially begins."

Why Robinson Makes Sense for L.A.

Robinson is the kind of center that makes Luka Doncic's life easier. He sets screens, rolls hard, and cleans up glass. He doesn't need the ball or touches to be effective. That works perfectly in L.A., where Doncic has wanted a true rim-running center since arriving.

The NBA Finals showed exactly what Robinson brings to a contender. He averaged 5.6 rebounds and 3.0 offensive boards per game against the San Antonio Spurs. In the Game 5 clincher, with the Knicks clinging to a lead and Josh Hart at the line with 25 seconds left, Robinson hauled in the miss, kept the possession alive, and effectively ended San Antonio's hopes.

The money gap is what really opens the door for the Lakers. Robinson just finished a four-year, $60 million deal. To keep him under the second apron, the Knicks would need him to accept roughly $8–9 million per year. After the season he just had, that kind of discount feels like a long shot.

But, none of this means the decision is simple for the Lakers. Robinson has averaged just 50 games per season across his career. He played the entire Finals on a broken right pinkie finger, which speaks to his toughness, but injuries have followed him throughout his time in the league. He shot 40.8% from the free-throw line during the regular season and a brutal 35.1% in the postseason, and teams have repeatedly exploited that with intentional fouling late in games.

The Brooklyn Nets have also entered the picture with legitimate reported interest, which sets up a genuine bidding war. The Lakers have the cap space and the need. Whether Robinson wants to trade Manhattan for Hollywood is the part no one knows yet.

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