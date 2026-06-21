Lakers Could Be Eyeing 2 Veteran Centers in NBA Free Agency

One area of need the Los Angeles Lakers want to address during this NBA offseason is the center position, with the storied franchise looking for a solid rim protector and lob threat they hoped to get from Deandre Ayton last season.

Even superstar Luka Doncic has made it clear that he wants an upgrade at the position, as it was recently reported he wants to play with an “A-list” center, which puts more pressure on longtime general manager Rob Pelinka and the revamped front office in Los Angeles to get it done this summer.

Lakers Consider Suitors for Robert Williams III & Mitchell Robinson

According to NBA insider Jeff Fischer, the Lakers could be a suitor to land Mitchell Robinson of the reigning NBA champion New York Knicks or Portland Trail Blazers veteran big man Robert Williams III.

The Lakers have been linked to all sorts of veteran big men in the forthcoming free agent market as well. They could emerge as a suitor for the Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson and the Trail Blazers’ Robert Williams III, although sources say both players are very open to remaining in their incumbent roles with the Knicks and Blazers.

Durability is an Issue With Williams & Robinson

Mar 8, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) dunks the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (2) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although Robinson and Williams are intriguing options for the Lakers and could be easier to sign, given they’ll both be unrestricted free agents, they both have the same issue: durability.

Williams has played over 60 games in a season only once in his eight-year career to date, and has played a total of 85 regular-season games over the past three years.

As for Robinson, who is a bit more durable over the eight seasons he’s played, he suited up for only 108 regular-season games during the last three campaigns with the Knicks.

However, when these two veteran bigs are on the floor, they do make an impact as players who can crash the glass, be a lob threat and provide rim protection.

Lakers’ Center Options in NBA Free Agency

Mar 3, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) posts up against Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren (0) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Along with Robinson and Williams potentially being in the Lakers’ crosshairs this summer, the team has also been linked to restricted free agents Jalen Duren and Walker Kessler.

Although there’s a chance the Lakers might be able to swoop with an offer sheet that the Utah Jazz aren’t willing to match, landing Duren seems to be a stretch, to say the least, with the Detroit Pistons seemingly determined to sign him to a lucrative long-term deal.

As for unrestricted free agents, the Lakers could take a flyer on players like Nikola Vucevic, Jusuf Nurkic, Zach Collins, Nick Richards or Kevin Love, who was recently linked to Los Angeles if LeBron James returns.

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