Lakers Could Lose Marcus Smart After Latest Free Agency Decision

The Los Angeles Lakers learned on Monday that veteran center Deandre Ayton will be opting into the final year of his deal with the team, and now the attention turns to for Marcus Smart’s decision on his player option for the 2026-27 NBA season.

Although Ayton is back in the fold for the Lakers, even with speculation that he might get traded now, Smart has decided to go in another direction.

Marcus Smart Opts Out of Deal With Lakers

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Smart is opting out to secure a long-term deal as an unrestricted free agent.

Lakers guard Marcus Smart has declined his $5.4 million player option and will become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/NSptNtI3sM — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Even though it has been reported that the Lakers want to keep Smart, the one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year might have his sights set on signing with the Houston Rockets to reunite with his former Boston Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic.

According to team and league sources, the belief is that the Rockets will be the team most likely to land Smart once free agency opens on June 30 thanks to a multi-year deal. Smart played for Rockets coach Ime Udoka in Boston.

Losing Smart to the Rockets would be a devastating blow for the Lakers, considering how Luka Doncic recruited him to Los Angeles and how well he played in the backcourt with the superstar guard and Austin Reaves.

Smart quickly became the backbone of the Lakers’ defense and the team’s best perimeter defender while also being a leader in the locker room that everyone on the team grew to respect over the course of the 2025-26 NBA season.

If he ultimately signs with Houston or elsewhere, the Lakers will have a tough time trying to replace what the veteran guard brings to the table.

This is somewhat of an ironic development, considering the Rockets signed Dorian Finney-Smith last summer, which was also an unexpected move. However, Finney-Smith proved to be a disappointment for Houston, as he was rarely healthy and struggled to contribute when on the floor.

Although the Rockets are expected to swoop in with a long-term offer that might appeal to the defensive-minded guard, the Lakers aren’t out of the running just yet, as they might be able to convince him to stay.

However, it remains to be seen how much the Lakers would be willing to pay Smart to stay in Los Angeles on a new deal.

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