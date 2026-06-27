Lakers Could Face Unexpected Threat to Re-Signing Marcus Smart

Two important players for the Los Angeles Lakers headed into the NBA offseason with a decision to make. Veterans Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton have player options on their contracts for the 2025-26 campaign, and it has been uncertain whether they’ll opt in or opt out.

Smart is arguably the more important player for the Lakers, as he brought something no other player on the squad could, quickly becoming the backbone of the defense and a leader in the locker room.

With the one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year making an impression, the consensus has been that the Lakers want to bring him back if he elects to opt out of his deal with the intention of signing a new contract.

Rockets Could Pursue Marcus Smart in NBA Free Agency

According to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Rockets are emerging as a threat to lure Smart away from the Lakers in free agency.

“The Rockets do, however, loom as a possible free agent destination for another one of Udoka’s former players in Boston: Marcus Smart,” Stein and Fischer wrote.

“League sources say that Smart, who is expected to draw interest from Houston and possibly other teams in free agency, is very much giving consideration to declining his $5.4 million player option for next season with the Lakers before Monday’s deadline to do so and then proceed to the open market.”

Although the Rockets are a threat to sign Smart, the defensive-minded guard is a player rumored to be high on the team’s list of priorities to re-sign this summer.

The Lakers have a long list of players hitting free agency or eligible to do so. LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Luke Kennard, Jaxson Hayes and Maxi Kleber will all be unrestricted free agents.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, the team has already agreed to terms with rising star Austin Reaves on a new, lucrative long-term deal. Reaves’ future was the top priority for Rob Pelinka and company, but now that focus has shifted to James and the rest of the team’s free agents, which could easily include Smart and Ayton.

Los Angeles would be wise to retain one of the best perimeter defenders in the league, who proved he can still play at a high level and fits well with Reaves and Luka Doncic in the backcourt.

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