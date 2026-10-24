Lakers' Injury Report Brings Encouraging News Ahead of Jazz Game

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a hot start to the 2026-27 NBA season, with Luka Doncic and company winning two straight games in convincing fashion against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

Although the Lakers are headed in the right direction this season, the team continues to deal with injuries to the squad’s youngest players, rookie Cameron Carr and second-year forward Adou Thiero.

Jake LaRavia Officially Cleared to Play vs. Jazz

However, the Lakers did get some good news on Saturday. Jake LaRavia, who went down with an ankle injury in the season opener against the Warriors, is officially off the injury report and available to play in Sunday’s game on the road against the Utah Jazz.

Lakers will be without Adou Thiero and Cameron Carr once again on Sunday, but Jake LaRavia is no longer on the injury report pic.twitter.com/ugs2abmIQ0 — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 24, 2026

LaRavia is one of the most durable players on the team, as he prides himself on playing all 82 regular-season games, a feat he accomplished last season. He led the league in that category during the 2025-26 campaign.

With the Lakers already looking like a well-oiled machine, getting LaRavia back on the floor is another step in the right direction for the storied franchise as they try to start the season with a perfect 3-0 record.

Walker Kessler Continues to Show He's the Missing Piece to the Puzzle

As a stellar Lakers debut wasn't impressive enough, going 12-for-12 from the floor while being a menace on the defensive end of the floor against the Warriors, Walker Kessler continued his strong start to his stint with the storied franchise with another solid outing on Friday night.

Kessler imposed his will once again, showing that he may be the missing piece to the puzzle for this new-look Lakers squad, blocking six shots to go along with 22 points (10-for-14), eight rebounds and three steals.

Walker Kessler vs Clippers :



22 PTS

10-14 FG (71%)

8 REB

6 BLK

3 STL

3 AST

+18 +/-



Walker Kessler is exactly what the Lakers traded for. Big man who can protect the rim with elite defense and finish lobs high up at the rim.



His motor and presence down low on defense really… pic.twitter.com/5y5iPYv3jS — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) October 24, 2026

Even though he didn't play much during the NBA preseason, Kessler's chemistry with Doncic and Austin Reaves is already at another level, as they fit perfectly together and are proving to be an elite Big 3 in the league.

The 25-year-old center will try to keep it going on Sunday night when the Lakers hit the road for the first time this season to take on Kessler's former team, the Utah Jazz.

The Jazz will be sporting a 1-1 record, losing to the Memphis Grizzlies and beating the New Orleans Pelicans by one point on Friday night at the Delta Center.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.