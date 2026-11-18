The Los Angeles Lakers were on the brink of losing their first game of the month on Tuesday.

The Lakers looked flat and completely out of sorts. The fact that they were short-handed, playing without Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler, didn’t help their cause either.

All signs pointed to the Lakers dropping their third game of the season, but then Quentin Grimes happened. Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets was the Grimes show, and it was must-see TV.

The Lakers were down by as many as 18 points in the contest and down 13 points heading into the fourth quarter. Grimes kicked it into another gear, and off the Lakers went.

Grimes had a career-high 47 points, easily his best game as a Laker.

JJ Redick Reveals Why Lakers’ Offseason Preparation Made a Difference

Grimes' showing on Tuesday served as another reminder of the Lakers' talent and the strong chemistry they've developed as a team. That chemistry has been evident from the start of the season and has played a big role in their incredible 13-2 start.

JJ Redick, like many others, has pointed to the team's trip to Slovenia as the moment the Lakers began to develop their chemistry.

“I definitely think the summer helped,” Redick said.

"We had a bunch of stuff happen. The vet minicamp was very highly attended. The Slovenia trip was awesome. Outside of that week, we had great attendance in August and September for our workouts. Luka [Dončić] came back earlier than he normally does, so then he got another full week with the guys.”

Luka Doncic Reveals Why Slovenia Trip Was So Important

We are close to a month into the season, and that trip has been brought up multiple times in a positive light.

Doncic, who is the catalyst for the team and the trip, understood how important that experience was, especially with so many new faces on the roster.

“I think that trip to Slovenia helps go way back to that point,” Doncic said after the Hornets win.

“I think it was good for the group to get together because we have a lot of new players just to get to know each other. When we started training camp, man, I saw a lot of potential in this team. We think that, at the end of the day, we have great chemistry, which is, in my opinion, very important.”

The Lakers are proving that chemistry matters, as they currently have the NBA's best record at 13-2.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.