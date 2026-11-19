The Los Angeles Lakers are the hottest team in the NBA right now, with superstar guard Luka Doncic playing at an MVP level and the rest of the new-look squad following his lead on their way to nine straight wins.

On Wednesday night, the Lakers will put this impressive win streak on the line, as they’ll play host to the struggling Utah Jazz, whom Doncic and company beat in their third game of the 2026-27 campaign.

Austin Reaves Ruled Out, Walker Kessler Cleared to Play

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the team will have to play without arguably their second-best player, Austin Reaves, who continues to nurse a heel injury. He’ll miss a third straight game on Wednesday night at Crypto.com Arena.

Although the Lakers will be without Reaves, Los Angeles will get up-and-coming center Walker Kessler back on the basketball floor after he missed Tuesday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to right lower-leg soreness.

The Lakers will likely continue to lean on Quentin Grimes, who is coming off a career-high 47-point explosion against the Hornets, and fellow veteran guard Collin Sexton to help shoulder the load in the backcourt alongside Doncic.

Walker Kessler Looks to Avenge Poor Performance Against Utah

Tonight’s matchup in Los Angeles will be the second time Kessler will face his old team. The first time around on Oct. 25 did not go as planned, with the 25-year-old admitting he let the emotion of facing his former team affect his play on the floor in Utah.

Now, Kessler has hit his stride as the new starting center for the Lakers, averaging a double-double and showing why the team took the gamble on making the sign-and-trade with the Jazz over the summer.

In his first game against the Jazz, Kessler finished with only two points, seven rebounds and a block in 28 minutes.

Since then, Kessler has made a significant impact in the paint, averaging 14.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting a league-best 68 percent from the field.

As for the Jazz, the struggling franchise will be shorthanded against the red-hot Lakers, with Jaren Jackson Jr. (right MCL tear) and Lauri Markkanen (right hand fracture) dealing with long-term injuries, sidelining two of the team's best players.

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