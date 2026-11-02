Lakers' Sandro Mamukelashvili Makes Bold Claim About Luka Doncic

After Sunday’s win against the Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic is now averaging 37.7 points per game, which is far ahead of the next in line, Tyrese Maxey of the Philadelphia 76ers, at 29.6.

Opposing teams don’t know what to do with Doncic, as he’s well on his way to being in the running to win a second straight scoring title and perhaps his first NBA MVP award.

Along with scoring at a ridiculous rate from game to game, Doncic is also making a considerable impact on the defensive end of the basketball floor. He’s coming off a performance in which he recorded five steals and drew three charges.

Sandro Mamukelashvili Calls Luka Doncic ‘Best Player’ in the NBA

One new teammate who has been especially impressed with what he’s seen from Doncic through the first couple of weeks of the 2026-27 NBA season is Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The veteran newcomer praised Doncic’s effort, saying it’s “unexplainable” what the Slovenian product does on the floor from night to night.

“Sometimes the stuff he does is unexplainable," Mamukelashvili said of Doncic's game. "One thing you got to say, he always plays hard. He always really cares. You can tell. … You can't really guard him one-on-one. You need three guys to guard him. It makes our job so much easier.”

Mamukelashvili has been so blown away by what he’s seen from Doncic that he believes the 27-year-old is the best player in the league today.

“I have a feeling that every time we play, he's like 35-plus," Mamukelashvili said. "I'm not going to jinx it. I just hope he executes the one that he does.

“I think he's the best player in the league.”

Although there’s a long way to go this season, with 75 games left on the schedule, Doncic is definitely making an impression on his teammates and the rest of the NBA, with the MVP buzz getting louder after every game.

LUKA DONČIĆ JUST RECORDED A STATLINE THE NBA HASN'T SEEN BEFORE 🚨



😮‍💨 45 PTS

😮‍💨 15 REB

😮‍💨 6 AST

😮‍💨 5 STL

😮‍💨 8 3PM

😮‍💨 LAL W



Dončić is the first player in NBA history to reach 15+ REB, 5+ AST, 5+ STL, and 5+ 3PM in a game... and he also scored 45 PTS! pic.twitter.com/t4iWALNBO3 — NBA (@NBA) November 2, 2026

It’s hard to imagine a player who is setting milestones every week and averaging nearly 40 points per game not being the favorite to win the regular-season award, especially if the Lakers continue to win games.

Doncic will try to keep it going on Monday in the second game of a back-to-back, with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat coming to town.

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