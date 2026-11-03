3 Takeaways From Lakers’ Win Over Heat as Team's 3 Stars Shine

The Los Angeles Lakers have begun another winning streak, winning back-to-back games against the Toronto Raptors and Miami Heat.

During Monday’s game at Crypto.com Arena, superstar Luka Doncic put on a show once again, torching Giannis Antetokounmpo for 42 points, 13 assists, seven rebounds and two steals.

Along with another stellar performance from the reigning scoring champion, the Lakers put together an impressive showing, with everyone getting involved from top to bottom.

Here are three takeaways from the Lakers’ six win of the 2026-27 NBA season.

No. 3: Luka Doncic & Austin Reaves are a Tough Combination to Contain

Last season, Doncic and Austin Reaves proved to be one of the best backcourt duos in the NBA.

Although there have been some bumps in the road to start this season, with turnovers being a glaring issue, the two stars played a solid game on Monday, combining for 69 points.

Luka on what he likes about the Lakers' offense clicking: "I think it's just flowing." — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 3, 2026

Erik Spoelstra’s squad had no answer for the dynamic duo, with the Lakers coming out on top, 138-117.

There’s no question that the Lakers have some issues to clean up, but this team is definitely heading in the right direction with their stars in the backcourt leading the way.

No. 2: Walker Kessler is Building Consistency Inside

Against the Raptors, Walker Kessler had one of his best games of the season, putting 16 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks, helping lead the Lakers to a win.

On Monday, Kessler had another solid performance, as he recorded his third straight double-double of the season, with almost identical numbers. He finished with 15 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Per Lakers: Walker Kessler posted his 60th career double-double in tonight’s win over Miami.



It marked his third consecutive double-double, tying the third-longest such streak of his career. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 3, 2026

The 25-year-old center seems to be getting more and more comfortable playing alongside Doncic and company with every passing game.

Defense hasn’t been an issue for Kessler early in his stint with the Lakers, as he has been dominant on that end of the floor. Offense has been another story entirely, but he’s coming around and learning how to play with his new teammates.

Kessler is just scratching the surface of what he is capable of as the team’s anchor of the defense and a big man who is becoming more of a threat on offense.

No. 1: Supporting Cast Helped Turn a Competitive Game into a Comfortable Win

Veteran newcomer Sandro Mamukelashvili continues to be a force to be reckoned with off the bench for the Lakers, as he has embraced the role as JJ Redick’s go-to guy in the second unit.

Mamukelashvili has been efficient and dependable as the team’s sixth man, while the team has also seen some promising things from key role players like Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Jake LaRavia and Collin Sexton.

The new-look Lakers are looking like a well-oiled machine eight games in the 2026-27 campaign and perhaps a much deeper team than anticipated, which bodes well for some sustained success.

Next Up: Lakers Hit the Road to Face the Sacramento Kings

Los Angeles will look to make it three straight wins on Wednesday when they face the struggling Sacramento Kings, who have lost all but one game (1-6) this season.

Even though this has all the makings of a potential trap game, the Lakers are playing at a high level right now and have a great chance of improving to 7-2 before two tough matchups this weekend against the Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.

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