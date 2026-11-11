Lakers’ Luka Doncic Makes Bold Claim About Team’s Defensive Potential

The Los Angeles Lakers hold the best record in the NBA entering Wednesday morning.

The Lakers are 10-2 and have won six straight games. Their offense is a big reason why they are so elite, as the Lakers rank first in offensive rating (121.5), points per game (122.1), effective field goal percentage (59.2%) and eighth in points in the paint (49.2).

The offense is the least of their worries, especially with Luka Doncic leading the charge. Doncic has been on a tear, leading the league in points and far and away the MVP favorite thus far in the NBA.

Luka Doncic Believes Lakers Are Capable of Becoming a Stronger Defensive Team

While the offense is flourishing in Los Angeles, the same can't be said for the defense. The Lakers' defense isn't up to the standard they want, especially in the eyes of Doncic.

After the Hawks contest, Doncic went so far as to say he believes the team can be much better defensively.

"I think we can be way better than 21st," Doncic said of the defense.

"I think we have the potential for that.”

Luka Doncic on the Lakers’ defense:



“I think we can be way better... I think we have the potential for that.” 🏀 pic.twitter.com/vNMjZfGhwi — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 10, 2026

The Lakers rank 19th in defensive rating (113.8), 28th in defensive rebounding, 27th in defensive rebounding percentage (64.2%), and 28th in opponent second-chance points (18.2).

Defensive rebounding has haunted the Lakers thus far.

The Lakers have plenty of room for improvement defensively, but surprisingly, they've been better on that end of the floor when Doncic is in the game.

Luka Doncic is Silencing Critics With Improved Defense

For much of his career, the six-time All-Star has been criticized for his defensive effort, with many questioning his tendency to take possessions off. However, Doncic has shown a different level of commitment defensively this season, challenging one of the biggest criticisms of his game.

According to BBall Index, Doncic grades out as an 'A+' on defensive talent, 'B+' perimeter isolation defense, 'A+' rim protection, 'A+' help defense talent, 'A-' overall screener defense and 'A+' in defensive rebounding talent.

Doncic's offensive numbers are impressive, but his defensive impact is the real difference for the Lakers.

The Lakers have used Doncic as a "wing stopper" thus far this season, and it's worked. JJ Redick and his staff are not hiding him; they're putting him in great positions to succeed.

While the team's overall defense needs work, Doncic's individual effort and defense have been a sight to see.

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