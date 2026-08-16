NBA 2K27 Reveals Where Lakers’ Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler Stand Among NBA’s Best

The release of NBA 2K27 is only a few weeks away, with the popular video game franchise set to debut the latest edition on Sept. 4, ahead of the start of training camp and the NBA preseason for the Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the league.

There have already been quite a few things leaked about the game, including Top 10 lists of player attributes shared on social media, with a few notable Lakers players making these lists, like Luka Doncic, Walker Kessler, Matisse Thybulle and even rookie guard Cameron Carr.

In the final stretch before the release of NBA 2K27, the Top 100 list of overall player ratings is starting to be released.

Walker Kessler Barely Makes the Top 100 List on NBA 2K27

Lakers newcomer Walker Kessler may be among the top-10 shot blockers in NBA 2K27, but he was unable to get higher than No. 100 with a player rating of 81 overall.

Let’s get it going with the NBA 2K27 Top 100 📈



Which names stand out to you? 👀 pic.twitter.com/MkLtpSH9wA — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 11, 2026

Obviously, these player ratings change frequently over the course of the NBA season due to performance, and I’d anticipate Kessler’s rating being much higher by the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Kessler has the ideal opportunity to take his game to another level on both ends of the floor while playing alongside Doncic and Reaves.

Austin Reaves Cracks the Top 100 List at No. 26

Even though Kessler’s 81 overall player rating isn’t all that flattering and potentially a little disrespectful, Austin Reaves came one spot short of cracking the best 25 player ratings in the game.

Moving up the list for the NBA 2K27 Top 💯



Are you surprised by any names here? pic.twitter.com/TfsXq6Lzj6 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 13, 2026

Reaves comes in at No. 26 with an overall player rating of 88, which is only a few spots below his former Lakers teammate and current Washington Wizards star, Anthony Davis. The one-time NBA champion has a player rating of 90, slotting him in at No. 21 on the Top 100 list.

Much like Kessler, Reaves’ ratings could get a big boost over the course of the upcoming season, as he’ll be leaned on much more than ever in the post-LeBron James era in Los Angeles.

Luka Doncic’s Spot on Top 100 List Has Yet to Be Revealed

As for Doncic, the wait continues to see where he’ll land, but there’s a good chance he’s in the top five. He is, however, well above his former teammate and new Philadelphia 76ers forward, LeBron James.

We’ve reached the upper echelon 🌟



What do you think of these OVRs in the NBA 2K27 Top 100? pic.twitter.com/4nS6iHW2Nz — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 14, 2026

Doncic could be in contention for the best overall player rating in the game during the season if he’s in the NBA MVP conversation again, and there could be a good chance of that with this new-look roster built around him.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.