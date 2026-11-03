Lakers’ Luka Doncic Gets Bold All-Time Claim From Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a hot start to the 2026-27 season. While the Lakers still need significant improvement, their offense is the least of their worries.

The Lakers' offense is among the best in the league, and a big reason for that is the play of Luka Doncic.

Through the first eight games of the season, Doncic is playing out of this world. Monday's game was no exception.

The 27-year-old superstar was incredible, recording yet another 40-point game with 42 points on 14-of-24 shooting from the field, 13 assists, seven rebounds and two steals. Doncic was +26 while on the court, the highest plus/minus in the game.

Doncic's high-scoring performances have become the norm, but they're far from it. The Lakers superstar has established himself as one of the league's best players and scorers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Calls Luka Doncic One of Greatest Scorers Ever

He's made that known throughout his career and certainly on Monday night. After the game, Heat superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo went as far as to say that Doncic is one of the greatest scorers of all time.

Giannis: "A guy like Luka, who's obviously one of the best scorers to ever play this game... if not the best."



Reporter: "Right now?"



Giannis: "Not right now... of all time."



High praise from Giannis for @lukadoncic… who leads the league in scoring at 38.3 PPG!



(📹:… https://t.co/Ww5MLSlEW6 pic.twitter.com/UvWHE261Us — NBA (@NBA) November 3, 2026

"Luka is one of the best scorers to ever play this game, if not the best," Antetokounmpo said.

A reporter then said, "Right now," and Antetokounmpo immediately stopped him in his tracks.

"Not right now, not right now. Like of all time. I feel like some people are scared to say that but it's gotta be up there."

Doncic is on pace for this season to be his best yet. Through seven games played this season, Doncic is averaging 38.3 points (first in the NBA), 8.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals while shooting 49.7% from the field and 42.7% from three-point range in 35.7 minutes of action.

Doncic has scored 40+ points more this season than he hasn't. He has scored 40+ in four of his last five games.

Luka Doncic Emerges as New MVP Favorite Amid Scoring Surge

The Lakers also shared that Doncic's 40-point game tied Jerry West for the 14th most in NBA history. His 22nd 40-point game makes him the sixth-ranked Laker in franchise history.

Per Lakers: Dončić recorded his 66th career 40-point game, tying Jerry West for the 14th-most in NBA history. His 22 40-point games as a Laker rank sixth in franchise history.



He has scored 40+ points in four of his last five games. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 3, 2026

Doncic keeps shattering records in his still-short stint as a Laker.

After a slow start to the season, where he scored 51 points in the first two games, Doncic has taken his game to another level.

Doncic's elevated play has also boosted his MVP odds. According to Kalshi, Doncic now sits at 32%, making him the favorite over Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

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