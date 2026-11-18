The Los Angeles Lakers endured a nail-biter against the lowly Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night.

For most of the contest, the Lakers, who were without two of their top three players, Walker Kessler and Austin Reaves, looked as if their eight-game winning streak was about to snap.

Luka Doncic had an inefficient night while the others weren’t providing much offense. The lone exception was Quentin Grimes, who stood out among the nine other Lakers who saw playing time.

Grimes was everything the Lakers needed on Tuesday and then some. The 26-year-old had himself a career night, recording 47 points on 16-of-24 shooting from the field.

JJ Redick Reveals Luka Doncic Ignored His Play Calls to Feed Quentin Grimes

The first-year Laker guard was a man on fire, and Doncic knew exactly what to do when he saw his current and former teammate had the hot hand.

After the game, JJ Redick said Doncic called off his plays in the fourth quarter because he wanted to get Grimes the ball.

"I thought even the willingness of Luka," Redick said. "Luka, at times, when he got back in the game in the fourth, he kept calling off every play I was calling and saying, 'No, I'm trying to get Q [Quentin Grimes] the ball.' He recognized what was happening.

“You know the hot hand theory, I believe, was previously debunked, and now it's been confirmed it's a real thing. It definitely was a real thing tonight."

Doncic knew Grimes had the hot hand, and he arguably led the Lakers to their ninth consecutive win single-handedly.

The Lakers were down by as many as 18 points and entered the fourth quarter down by 13 points.

Luka Doncic Credits Quentin Grimes for Sparking Lakers’ Incredible Comeback

Los Angeles looked completely out of sorts, but Doncic knew exactly where to turn. With Grimes playing out of his mind, Doncic made it a priority to feed him the ball.

"He got it going," Doncic said of Grimes.

"He brought us back in the game. We're trying to get him the ball as he deserved. What can amazing game from him, it was unbelievable to watch."

Although Grimes stole the show, Doncic was still stellar. He recorded 36 points, six rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block.

Doncic and Grimes combined for 83 points and 15 threes. The Lakers outscored Charlotte 37-20 in the fourth quarter and overtime, holding the Hornets to three points in the extra period.

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