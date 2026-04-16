As a result of Luka Doncic going down with a Grade 2 hamstring against the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 2, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar was ruled out for the rest of the regular season, which put his games played at 64, ending any chance of him being eligible for NBA awards.

However, there was one way Doncic could retain that eligibility: the Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge. The Lakers guard missed two games earlier in the season due to the birth of his daughter, when he traveled to Slovenia.

On Thursday, the NBA ruled on Doncic's eligibility, along with that of Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham, granting the challenge for both players.

Luka Doncic Officially Eligible for NBA Awards

The following has been released by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/ZT2SldeN6X — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 16, 2026

This is great news for Doncic, who was having a career year before suffering the hamstring injury.

Although it looks like Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will win a second straight NBA MVP award, Doncic is in the running to earn All-NBA First-Team honors.

Over the course of the 64 games that Doncic played during the regular season, the new face of the Lakers franchise averaged 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Doncic led the NBA in scoring, which marked the second time he's won the scoring title, putting him in select company.

Doncic joins only two of the point guards in league history to win the scoring title twice and both of them are still active. Those two floor general are Stephen Curry of the Golden State and Sacramento Kings star Russell Westbrook.

Luka Doncic's Status for Playoffs Remains Uncertain

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) falls to the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

After suffering the hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined for the last two weeks of the regular season, Doncic flew to Spain to undergo treatment to potentially speed up the healing process in order for him to return sooner rather than later and help the Lakers during the postseason.

Although Doncic seems to be making progress in his recovery, the Lakers guard's timeline to return to the floor remains uncertain, but the team is holding out hope he can get back in uniform at some point during the first-round series against Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets.

Currently, the Lakers are heavy underdogs going into this playoff series with the Rockets, with many already writing off the storied franchise in terms of having any chances of competing without Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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