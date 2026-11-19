The Los Angeles Lakers' nine-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday at the hands of the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers suffered their third loss of the season, 109-97.

The Lakers, who looked close to unbeatable during this stretch, looked like a shell of themselves on this second night of a back-to-back. Los Angeles looked out of gas, uninterested and flat in the contest.

That applied to everybody, especially Luka Doncic. The box score tells the whole story, as Doncic failed to score 30+, snapping his 11-game streak of scoring in that range.

Luka Doncic Blames Himself After Season-High Nine Turnovers

It was a lackluster night for the purple and gold, who suffered their first loss of November.

After the game, Doncic took accountability for the loss, admitting he has to do a better job leading the team moving forward.

“Just a little bit of everything," Doncic said. "Obviously, the shots [and] the turnovers. Just to be specific. I think defensively we're in a good space. Just defensively gotta lead the team better than this.”

In 37 minutes of action, Doncic recorded 29 points on 10-of–28 shooting from the field, five rebounds, seven assists and a season-high nine turnovers.

It was a night to forget for the Lakers, as it was the first time this season they failed to record 100+ points. The offense was non-existent on Wednesday.

The Lakers shot 39% from the field and 27% from three. Los Angeles knocked down only nine of their 33 three-point attempts, a season low.

Last week, the Lakers had three days off before their last game of the road trip in Phoenix, but from that moment on, they have played three games in four nights.

The Phoenix Suns and Charlottes Hornets contests went down to the wire, with Doncic playing a total of 78 minutes.

It appeared that Doncic was going to get on a heater, as he recorded 15 in the first quarter. However, he managed only 14 points for the rest of the way, on four field-goal attempts.

Where do the Lakers Land in the Standings After Loss to Jazz?

Overall, it was a poor shooting night for the club all around. The Lakers are now tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the best record in the NBA at 13-3.

The Lakers are still the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as of Thursday.

Next up, the Lakers will take on the Sacramento Kings for their third NBA Cup Group Play game. The Lakers are 1-1 in group play.

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