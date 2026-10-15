Lakers’ Preseason Revealed Surprising Reality About Championship Aspirations

The Los Angeles Lakers are seeking their 18th title in their illustrious history this upcoming season.

From the outside, that may sound outlandish. Many don't even consider the Lakers to be the best team in the Western Conference.

Many experts, pundits and even fans say that the title belongs to either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs. Some even predict the Lakers won't be a top-six seed this season.

However, talk doesn't always translate to on-court success. Through their first four preseason games, the Lakers have shown they have the potential to make a deep playoff run.

According to ESPN's Ben Golliver, the Lakers have shown enough thus far to be in title conversations.

"The Lakers are brimming with optimism after a transformative offseason, during which LeBron James departed and a new cast of role players arrived in Hollywood. Luka Doncic and coach JJ Redick have both floated championship aspirations, even though the Lakers were swept out of the conference semifinals last season and underwent an out-of-nowhere ownership change in August. Another potentially major hang-up: The Lakers entered training camp with two unclaimed spots in their starting lineup."

Golliver also added that this year's Lakers could match Luka Doncic's 2023-24 Mavericks.

"But from a talent and fit perspective, the Lakers can claim some resemblance to the 2023-24 Mavericks now that center Walker Kessler is in place. Doncic led that Dallas team to 50 wins and a surprise trip to the Finals."

Luka Doncic Gives the Lakers a Legitimate Championship Chance

The Lakers belong in the title conversation simply because they have a top-five player (at worst) in Doncic.

On top of that, they retool the team with players Doncic believes perfectly complement him.

In four preseason games, the Lakers have shown they have the makings of a legitimate contender, even with major roster changes.

The optimism is real. Doncic and head coach JJ Redick have publicly discussed championship aspirations, and soon we'll see whether that translates to the regular season and beyond.

Where Do the Lakers Rank in the Latest NBA Championship Odds?

According to DraftKings, the Lakers are tied for the 14th-best odds to win the NBA title at +1400.

The Lakers are tied with the Indiana Pacers, who finished with the league's second-worst record last season.

Los Angeles' offseason was certainly transformative, not only with the loss of LeBron James, but also with nine new players on this year's squad.

The 2026-27 season is officially the changing of the guard from James to Doncic, and we'll see if the All-NBA guard can take the Lakers back to where they're accustomed to.

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