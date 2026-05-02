Lakers Receive Concerning Luka Doncic Update Ahead of Thunder Series

The Los Angeles Lakers just got past the Houston Rockets and into the Western Conference semifinals. Now the hard part starts, and it starts without their best player.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst appeared on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt after the Lakers' Game 6 win over Houston and delivered a sobering update on Luka Doncic's hamstring recovery. Windhorst was blunt about where things stand.

"He's not close," Windhorst said of Doncic. "When you come back from a hamstring injury like this, you have to ramp up, you have to play contact basketball, you have to play three on three and five on five. He hasn't played for a month. He's not doing any of that right now."

Doncic went down on April 2 with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, coincidentally against the Thunder, and has been out ever since. He traveled to Spain before the playoffs began, seeking specialized treatment to try and get back faster, but a month later, he still has not returned to any kind of live basketball activity.

Windy on Luka possibly returning:



"He's not close. Most likely you're not gonna see Luka Doncic at the front end of this series maybe at least for another week to 10 days on the minimum. So the Lakers are gonna have a reality they're gonna have to do it without (him)" pic.twitter.com/bACw4czZvI — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 2, 2026

That reality makes the second round a massive ask. The series against Oklahoma City tips off on May 5, and while Game 7s in other series pushed the schedule out as far as it could go, Windhorst made clear that extra time alone is not enough.

When Could Luka Doncic Return for the Lakers vs. Thunder?

Windhorst explained that the concern is not just timing. It is the process. A hamstring recovery requires a full ramp-up, moving through controlled drills, then three-on-three, then five-on-five, before a player can even be considered for game action.

"I have no idea how Luka is going to be 14 days from now, but most likely you're not going to see Luka Doncic at the front end of this series, maybe at least for another week to 10 days on the minimum. So the Lakers are going to have a reality. They're going to have to do it without him."

The Lakers surprised everyone by beating Houston without Doncic, with LeBron James carrying the offense and Austin Reaves returning for the final two games. But Oklahoma City is a completely different mountain. The Thunder swept the first round, are the defending champions, and went 4-0 against the Lakers in the regular season.

The goal for Los Angeles right now is simple: stay alive long enough for Luka to matter. Whether they can actually do that against the best team in the West is the real question.

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