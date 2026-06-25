Lakers Sign Undrafted Sharpshooter to Two-Way Deal
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The Los Angeles Lakers were as busy as any team in the NBA during and after the 2026 NBA Draft, with the storied franchise bringing in Cameron Carr in the first round after making a draft-day trade with the reigning champion New York Knicks and then signing a pair of undrafted players on Wednesday night.
Firstly, the Lakers wasted no time inking forward AK Okereke out of Vanderbilt to a two-way deal, but the 17-time NBA champions didn’t stop there, reportedly signing another player to a two-way contract shortly after.
Lakers Sign Peter Suder to Two-Way Deal After 2026 NBA Draft
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers have brought in MAC Player of the Year Peter Suder out of Miami (OH) on a two-way contract.
Suder spent four years playing on the college level, starting with Bellarmine for his freshman and sophomore seasons before transferring to Miami University. He improved his game from season to season, improving his numbers across the board from freshman year to his senior year during the 2025-26 campaign.
In 33 games with the Redhawks, Suder averaged 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, shooting an impressive 54.6 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three-point range.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA