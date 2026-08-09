NBA 2K27 Reveals Where Lakers’ Walker Kessler Ranks Among Elite Shot-Blockers

Ahead of the release of NBA 2K27 on Sept. 4, the popular video game franchise, which has spanned over two decades, has been dropping breadcrumbs about what to expect from players in the latest version.

The Los Angeles Lakers are among the most interesting teams after a massive roster overhaul centered on Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, with so many new faces on the squad, including rising star Walker Kessler.

Walker Kessler Cracks Top 10 List for Shot Blocking on NBA 2K27

Along with Carr, another Lakers newcomer also made one of the Top 10 lists, getting some much-deserved credit for his shot-blocking ability.

Rejection after rejection 🚫



The Top 10 shot swatters in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/B3fSepWjPC — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 6, 2026

Kessler came in ninth on the list at 93, with San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama at the top of the heap at 99 in that attribute category. Other notable players above Kessler on the list include Rudy Gobert, Evan Mobley and Chet Holmgren.

One of the main reasons the Lakers went all-in to acquire Kessler in a rare sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz is his ability to be a game-changer on the defensive end of the basketball floor.

Kessler has been one of the best two-way centers in the league during his short time with the Jazz, and the Lakers are hoping that’ll carry over to his stint in Los Angeles for the foreseeable future.

During his four-year NBA career, Kessler has averaged 2.4 blocks per game, which makes it a little perplexing that he wasn’t higher up on the list in this category.

Luka Doncic & Cameron Carr Are Also on Top 10 Lists for NBA 2K27

Recently, Doncic and rookie Cameron Carr made two of the game’s Top 10 in terms of player attributes.

The reigning NBA scoring champion is among the Top 10 players for three-point shooting (92) and ball-handling (95), while the high-flying rookie out of Baylor came in with the second-highest rating (98) for vertical leap behind Amen Thompson of the Houston Rockets (99), which was surprising, to say the least.

Jumping out the gym ⬆️



The Top 10 highest Vertical ratings in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/f61qp6QMmX — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 3, 2026

Perhaps the most surprising part of Carr being so high was that his Lakers teammate Adou Thiero didn’t make it on the list despite putting on a high-fly act during the NBA Summer League along with the rookie guard.

It’s safe to assume that Thiero will be within the top 11-15 in that category, as his impressive vertical leap is undeniable and will likely be seen on highlight reels on a weekly basis during the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.