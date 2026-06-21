Lakers’ Walker Kessler Dream May Have Just Hit an Unexpected Roadblock

One of the upgrades the Los Angeles Lakers want to make during the NBA offseason is bolstering the frontcourt with a center who can take the team to another level, with superstar Luka Doncic leading the way.

Earlier this week, a report surfaced about what Doncic wants the team to do this summer, as promises have been made to the NBA’s scorer that the summer of 2026 would be a game-changer for the Lakers.

Reportedly, Doncic wants the Lakers to bring in an “A-list center” in one way or another during the offseason, which will be easier said than done.

However, free agency does provide the Lakers with a couple of opportunities to achieve that goal, and the two best options are in restricted free agency: Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz and Detroit Pistons rising star Jalen Duren.

Walker Kessler Downplays Discord with Jazz Ahead of NBA Free Agency

Another report that came out recently is that Kessler is unhappy with contract talks with the Jazz and wants out of Utah, which is obviously good news for the Lakers and may provide them an opportunity to swoop in and sign him to an offer sheet that the Jazz aren’t willing to match.

With Kessler hearing all the rumors about him and his situation with the Jazz, the up-and-coming center tried to set the record straight with a post on his Instagram account.

“I’ve seen what’s being said, and I want it to be clear that I have always wanted to be here — I love this city, these fans, my teammates, my coaches — that’s real to me,” Kessler said of Utah. “You don’t grow roots where you don’t want to be.”

Obviously, this isn’t a good development for the Lakers, as Kessler would be the ideal fit in Los Angeles and give Doncic the caliber of player he wants to play with at the center position.

Kessler is a defensive-minded big man who can protect the rim and make a considerable impact offensively as a lob threat and a crash-the-glass player. He’s more than capable of averaging a double-double and two to three blocks per game as a force to be reckoned with in the paint for the Lakers.

The real question moving forward is whether the Jazz are determined to keep him, considering what they have invested in veteran newcomer Jaren Jackson Jr. and star forward Lauri Markkanen.

It won’t take long to know what Utah intends to do with Kessler, as they’ll either come to terms of a lucrative long-term deal with the talented center or let him start receiving offer sheets from teams like the Lakers.

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