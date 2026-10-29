Lakers Sound Off on Collin Sexton’s Intense Viral Moment

The Los Angeles Lakers got back to the winning side of things on Wednesday night, handling the Clippers with ease, 103-87.

The Lakers improved to 4-1 in the young season, without their best player, Luka Doncic. The superstar guard missed the second night of a back-to-back due to a back issue.

With Doncic out, multiple role players stepped up in a big way, including Collin Sexton. Sexton had his best performance of the season against the Clippers, becoming the team's second-leading scorer with 21 points.

Collin Sexton Says He Turns Into a ‘Different Person’ on the Court

Sexton did his part to lead the team to victory and went viral in the process. The 27-year-old guard is known for his directness on both ends of the floor, especially on defense.

Wednesday was no different, as Sexton went viral for his facial expression while defending Clippers guard Cam Christie.

Collin Sexton's face while playing defense 😅 pic.twitter.com/xrD78K1M6t — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2026

After the game, Sexton talked about the impact he wants to make on defense.

"I think just bringing that juice," Sexton said.

"I come into the game and try to impact on the defensive end. I know what I can do offensively, but I just want to come in and be a pest and be someone that changes the game on the defensive side."

“I feel like I turn into a different person when it’s time to go,” he said. “… That’s how I look at it. Whenever I step between those lines, it’s war time.”

Collin Sexton’s Viral Moment Leaves Lakers Amused

Sexton admitted that he barely recognizes the person in the video. Walker Kessler, who has been his teammate for four seasons now, still isn't used to his antics.

Sexton has built a reputation for his scoring ability, relentless on-court intensity and aggressive full-court ball pressure. He recently showcased that on Wednesday night and in the viral clip.

“It’s like a horror movie or something,” Walker Kessler said of the clip.

The "Young Bull" showed that his nickname is fitting. While his defense is suspect more often than not, that doesn't stop Sexton from trying to do his part.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get his attention, you know, because he gets locked in, he gets in the zone,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said. “I love the competitive fire. … Collin, there’s some stuff for spacing that he needs to work on, but I also like when he’s just in go mode, you know.”

The veteran guard finished the contest shooting 6-of-11 from the field along with four rebounds and two assists.

In four games this season, Sexton is averaging 12.0 points on 43.6% shooting.

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