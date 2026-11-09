Lakers’ Walker Kessler Makes Concerning Admission About Hand Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers secured their ninth win on Sunday, defeating the Detroit Pistons, 121-116.

The Lakers entered the contest without Luka Doncic, who missed the game due to back tightness. The game was viewed as the Lakers' toughest test yet this early in the season, and they passed, even without their superstar guard.

Los Angeles now possesses the No. 1 seed in the ever-changing Western Conference. The Lakers played great basketball for the most part.

The others stepped up. Austin Reaves, the de facto No. 1 option against the Pistons, exploded for 43 points on an efficient 14-of-27 shooting night. The Lakers' third-best player, Walker Kessler, also had a big night.

Kessler recorded a season-high 16 rebounds along with 12 points and 3 blocks in the win. The Lakers needed every single stat from Kessler to secure the win, and he was clutch when called upon.

Walker Kessler Reveals Lingering Injury is Affecting His Rebounding

Although Kessler has been what the Lakers needed from him thus far, he admitted that he is not quite 100 percent.

After the game, the 25-year-old said the finger injury he suffered in training camp is why he has struggled to secure rebounds.

"I am obviously with my size that definitely helps. But definitely a lot of it is about timing," Kessler said.

"A lot of it is about hitting the guy first not getting pushed under the rim. And I got to do a better job of those balls that I get my hands on securing the ball. but that comes with time. And when my hands get back normal, that'll be good as well.”

Kessler jammed his finger on his left hand during training camp practice.

The Lakers downplayed the injury from the moment it occurred until the regular season approached. Although it seemed minor, Kessler missed four of the five preseason games.

He did appear in the Lakers' final preseason game against the Nuggets; however, Kessler did not look his sharpest.

Lakers Are Reaping the Rewards of Signing Walker Kessler

Kessler played five games last season with the Utah Jazz. He suffered a torn labrum that kept him out for the entire season.

He entered this past summer as a restricted free agent, and with the Lakers desperate to upgrade their center position, Los Angeles made an offer they cannot refuse.

The Lakers got what they wanted, and through 11 games, it's been a perfect fit. The former first-round pick is averaging 14.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks while shooting 69.4% from the field.

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