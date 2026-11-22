The Los Angeles Lakers improved to 14-3 on Friday night in what was a rather close game against the Sacramento Kings.

The Lakers were in a dogfight with the one-win Kings and prevailed at the end of it, 106-104.

Los Angeles was sluggish for most of the contest, as they kept the Kings in it for most of the game. Sacramento even had a chance to win at the end; however, the Lakers did enough to ultimately come out on top.

Before that, the Lakers looked lifeless and uninterested in the contest. Walker Kessler didn’t help his cause in the first half despite recording three blocks in the first half.

Walker Kessler Admits JJ Redick Rightfully Called Him Out Against Kings

Kessler missed easy layups and committed four fouls through the first 24 minutes of the game. That all changed at halftime as JJ Redick let Kessler have it, grilling him, and rightfully so (Kessler’s words, not mine).

“Yeah, he lit me up a little bit. Rightfully so,” Kessler said.

“But it wasn't... it was constructive. He was like, ‘I know you can do this. Do it.’ And he did a good job of motivating the whole team. And you saw, we came out ready to play in the second half.”

Kessler finished the contest with 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks. The Lakers' offense hasn’t been at the same level as in the first four weeks of the season, but it was enough against the Kings.

The Lakers' defense was also huge, allowing just 42 points in the second half after allowing 62 points in the first half.

"I feel I did a decent job of regulating at halftime," Redick said after the win over the Kings.

"They may have a differing opinion of that. Can't repeat every word I used. The main message was we've got to be tougher, we've got to bring a little bit of energy."

Lakers Have Tough Stretch Ahead After Surviving Challenging Week

The Lakers had a tough week.

Although they went 3-1 in four games from Sunday to Saturday of this past week, it was far from easy.

The result of each of those games could have gone differently, each coming down to the wire (for the most part).

Nonetheless, the Lakers have benefited from their relatively easy schedule; however, after Monday’s contest against the Jazz, Los Angeles will face the San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies, and Houston Rockets back-to-back-to-back.

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