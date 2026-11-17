The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed quite the ride this early in the season.

The Lakers have played excellent basketball while taking care of a relatively easy schedule through the first 14 games of the season. They are still in the midst of that easy schedule, which continues tonight against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets are among the league’s worst teams thus far, and the Lakers will look to capitalize.

However, the Lakers will be short-handed. LA will be without two of its three top players: Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler.

No Walker Kessler or Austin Reaves for tomorrow nights contest against the Hornets.



It’ll be the first time the Lakers will be without Kessler this regular season. pic.twitter.com/ioXEgNgx6N — Ricardo K Sandoval (@_RicardoSand) November 17, 2026

Reaves is dealing with a left heel bruise and is listed day-to-day. Kessler is out with right lower-leg soreness.

Reaves has missed two games thus far, and the Lakers are perfect in those contests. However, Tuesday’s game will mark the first time Los Angeles will be without Walker Kessler in the regular season.

Kessler has been a revelation for the Lakers, serving as the anchor of their defense with his interior presence and exceptional rebounding ability. Those attributes will be missed against the Hornets.

With No Walker Kessler, Who Will JJ Redick Rely On?

Redick may have no other choice but to lean on Kevon Looney.

Looney has been nothing short of disappointing thus far. After playing in the first four games of the season, Looney has played only one game since, against the Milwaukee Bucks last Wednesday.

With Kessler unavailable, Looney has an opportunity to take on a larger role in the rotation. However, the Lakers cannot afford another underwhelming performance from the veteran center.

Unfortunately, Looney's play through the early stages of the season hasn't inspired much confidence that he can rise to the occasion. That needs to change at least tonight.

Kevon Looney Faces His Biggest Opportunity of the Season

Looney’s career has never been judged by stats like points or blocks. His play has always been judged by intangibles and undervalued work like his screen-setting, rebounding, positioning and defensive IQ.

For the most part this season, the Lakers have yet to see that on display. His rebounding, physicality, and experience are the reasons the Lakers signed him in the first place.

Tuesday against the Hornets could reveal whether Looney can be trusted as a reliable backup moving forward. We may already know the answer to that, but Looney will get one more chance tonight.

This opportunity for Looney is given, not earned.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.