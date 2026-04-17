LeBron James’ Lakers Future Uncertain Amid Retirement, Free Agency Rumors

As the Los Angeles Lakers head into the first round of the NBA playoffs to take on Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, there are still a lot of questions about what the future holds for future Hall of Famer LeBron James.

The four-time NBA champion has refused to give any hint about his immediate future with the Lakers or in the league, for that matter, as he will wait until the offseason to decide whether he wants to retire after 23 seasons or continue his playing career.

Retirement 'Real Possibility' for LeBron James After 2025-26 Season

Apr 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) watches against the Utah Jazz in the first half against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Although the speculation about James’ future will continue to swirl until he officially makes his decision, there appears to be a “real possibility” that he calls it a career after the 2025-26 campaign, as he doesn’t seem to be interested in a farewell tour, according to Sam Amick and Dan Woike of The Athletic.

Team and league sources granted anonymity to speak openly say James has made no decisions regarding his future; that retirement remains a real possibility. The notion that James would want a farewell tour — long cited as evidence that this season was not his last — is false, those sources said, with several sources even hearing that directly from James himself.

With James’ relationship with the Lakers potentially on shaky ground, as the storied franchise appears ready to move on from the superstar to build around Luka Doncic, and didn’t offer him a contract extension last summer, there’s been a lot of talk of the 41-year-old taking his talents elsewhere for a farewell tour.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors are the most likely destinations if James doesn’t re-sign with the Lakers and intends to continue playing in the NBA. Amick and Woike reiterated that fact, with strong interest expected from the Warriors and Cavs this summer.

Around the league, rumors also persist that one last run in Cleveland, or a superstar Steph Curry-James duo in Golden State, are plausible possibilities as well. Per team sources, the Warriors’ interest in James this summer remains serious. The Cavs, and the prospect of a goodbye tour where James’ journey began, are also still widely seen by rival executives as a legitimate possibility.

At this point, there’s no telling what James will do, as speculation about his future continues to run rampant.

It seems as though all possibilities are in play, as James could call it quits, re-sign with the Lakers or explore his options in free agency, with Golden State and Cleveland ready to pounce.

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